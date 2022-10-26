ASHLAND “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
That’s what Raceland volleyball coach Bill Farley said after his team beat Ashland in five sets (25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 18-25, 16-14) to advance to the 16th Region title game.
The Rams started out hot, winning the first two sets, before appearing to run out of steam late in the match. The team rebounded to finish the final frame to take down Ashland for the first time in six years.
“This is for these girls,” Farley said. “It’s nothing that I’ve done or my coaching staff, they put the hard work in. They did the two-a-days. They did the camp and worked all day and night to get better. I wanted this so bad for them.”
Both teams entered the semifinals off of 3-0 sweeps over their first-round opponents.
“One team is going to end the year with a win and 274 are going to end the year with a loss,” Ashland coach Phillip Caudill said. “We wanted to play more, but it didn’t happen. We got behind 2-0 early, and almost made the amazing comeback, but it just got away from us. If I’m going to lose, that’d be the way, fifth set down two. It’s as close as you can get without a win.”
Though the game started fairly even, a 4-0 run from the Rams had Caudill calling timeout suddenly down 9-5. It was the largest lead of the early set.
The Rams added another point to that run, before the Volleycats finally responded and rallied to a 10-9 deficit.
The Rams answered with another 5-0 run to put things at 15-10.
The Volleycats tried to fight back from underneath, but still found themselves down five at the 21-16 mark.
While Ashland refused to roll over, Raceland’s lead proved to be insurmountable as the Rams took the first set 25-21.
The Rams never trailed in the first frame, while the closest Ashland came was at the 5-5 spot early in the set.
Despite scoring the opening point, the Volleycats again found themselves playing from behind, as they trailed 9-5 in the second set.
Ashland finally found a rhythm and ran off a 4-0 run that tied the game 9-9 as coach Farley called his first timeout of the match.
Out of the break, Raceland briefly retook the lead before Ashland fired off another run, this one 7-0, which had coach Farley calling another timeout now down 16-11.
Ashland increased that run to 9-0, including an ace from senior Sophie Suman, before Raceland finally stopped the bleeding.
The Rams continued to gain ground, getting an ace from junior Reagan Mackie, which pulled Raceland within four and had coach Caudill calling timeout leading 20-16.
Just three serves later, coach Caudill was calling another timeout up just 20-19 as Raceland was in the midst of a 6-0 run.
It was a dog fight from there, before Raceland finally hit the knockout blow, completing the comeback and taking the second set 25-23.
“I told our team that this might be James A. Anderson Gymnasium, but tonight it’s our house and we need to defend our house,” Farley said. “Our student section here was awesome. Our adults were just as loud. It was a great atmosphere.”
The third set was neck and neck out of the gate, with neither team leading by more than two points, as the set was tied roughly halfway through 14-14.
“I told them after the second set that we’re getting ready to write a story, and it’s going to be the story they read in the paper tomorrow,” Caudill said. “Third set was the first chapter, fourth was the second and that’s when the story got interesting.”
The Rams took a 16-14 lead when the first timeout of the set was called by Ashland. To that point, the game had been tied eight different times.
Out of the break, the Rams took the first three point lead of the game at 17-14.
Ashland pulled within one point multiple times, but couldn’t even things up until the 21-21 mark.
From there, the Volleycats pulled ahead for the first time since the 14-13 mark and had Farley calling timeout with the score set at 23-21.
Ashland rolled out of the break, taking the third set 25-21 and extending their season by at least one more set.
With their backs against the wall, the Volleycats ended the third frame on a 6-0 run to stay alive.
The fourth set again started with both teams going toe to toe, until the Volleycats created some separation off a 4-0 run, highlighted by another ace from Suman to go up 10-8.
The Rams looked like they were starting to run out of gas as coach Farley called timeout down 15-11.
Ashland didn’t slow down out of the break, and capped off a 7-0 run to take a 19-11 lead before the Rams found a way to score.
While the Rams gained some ground back, the hole was just too deep to dig out of and they lost the fourth set 25-18.
After leading 8-6, the Rams got outscored 13-3 in the middle of the set and looked very tired.
“We have a tendency to let our emotions get away from us, winning or losing,” Farley said. “We had to keep our emotions about us going into the final set.”
It all came down to the fifth and deciding set to see who was moving on to the title game.
“Going into the final set, I told them this is the final chapter. The moral of the story, this is it,” Caudill said.
Any evidence of exhaustion was non-existent for the Rams, as they stayed even with Ashland at the 4-4 mark.
A few seconds later, the Rams rallied off a 4-0 run and Caudill was calling timeout with his squad down 8-5 to a newly energized Raceland.
“There’s no give up in these girls,” Farley said. “We didn’t want this to be another Lewis County where we went up 2-0 on Senior Night and let it slip from us.”
The Volleycats answered big out of the break, with Farley calling a timeout of his own with the set tied 9-9.
Ashland kept rolling on what became a 7-0 run highlighted by an ace from sophomore Grace Clark, going up 12-9.
The Rams finally regrouped, making things 13-11 Ashland when Caudill called his final timeout of the night.
Out of the break, the Rams took a 14-13 lead, before Ashland tied things at 14-14.
The Rams didn’t blink, scoring the next to points and saving the match from slipping by them winning the fifth set 16-14.
“When we had that final serve, I told Kody (Haddix) when she was going back to serve, to give me a smile,” Farley said. “She smiled at me and I knew we were going to win. Smiles always seem to equal points for us.”
The last time Raceland defeated Ashland was during the 2016 region tournament, where the two teams also met in the semifinals. Raceland went on to win the title that year.
For Ashland, they finish the season 30-9 in coach Caudill’s first year as head coach.
“I hope this is a program that continues to have that chemistry among players,” Caudill said. “You can see that our JV team was successful. Our freshmen team won the end of the year tournament and our middle school team was 80-0. Collectively, if you count it all up, it’s almost 200 wins and less than 15 losses. It’s there, so hopefully this program is reenergized. There’s so many things to be proud of here.”
Raceland will play Thursday night against the winner of the Boyd County and Fleming County game.
“Nobody thought we’d do anything this season,” Farley said. “Nobody gave us any credit, some still don’t, but we’re still playing and they’re not. I love this team, win or lose. I’m proud of them, but we’re gonna get on the big yellow cheese dog tomorrow and we’ll come here and do it again. We might win, we might lose, but we’re going to give it all we got.”