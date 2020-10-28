OLIVE HILL Rowan County is roaring in the postseason once again.
For the fifth straight year, the Valkyries will be playing in the 16th Region Tournament title match after a semifinal 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-18) sweep over East Carter at the Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex West on Wednesday night.
Sophomore setter Madison Roar has already seen her share of playoff volleyball. Even with the graduation of several key teammates the past few seasons, she still had plenty of hitting weapons against the Lady Raiders.
“She started in eighth grade setting for us,” Rowan County co-coach Dusty Coyle said. “She continues to get better. When she is this good as a sophomore, it scares me to think how good she will be in the coming years.”
Unofficially, Bailey Brashear led the way with 15 kills but also supplied three scoring blocks and six service aces. Brooklynn Adams and Roar each collected three kills. Leyla Greene and Zoe Callihan added a pair. Roar facilitated 20 assists.
Brashear’s presence and power around the net can impact a match but it also leads to scoring and hitting chances for other Valkyries.
“She is very cerebral,” Coyle said about Brashear. “She knows that her power is going to push the other team back. She knows that and sees that. She plays mental games so you will see her go short and tip to keep the other team guessing. It keeps the defense honest.”
“The relationship between your hitting positions is tied together,” he added. “If you have such a strong hitter like Bailey, the defense is going to key on her. That gives a lot of opportunity to your other hitters. They continue to get more aggression and more kills.”
Each team held a lead in a back-and-forth opening set. A Jascie Greene kill gave the Lady Raiders a 16-14 advantage. Rowan County stemmed the tide to knot the frame at 21-21. Brashear and Maggy Moore supplied kills during a four-point Valkyrie spurt to win the set.
“It was the same thing that we have struggled with all year, the mental aspect,” East Carter coach Jennifer Clark said. “They have such high expectations for themselves as do I, but they get so disappointed when they make a mistake.”
It was the first meeting this season between the two teams. East Carter (13-8) only led once more in the match, a 2-1 margin early in the third set. The Valkyries scored points in bunches, including the final seven points of the second stanza.
“She was unbelievable, and I almost hate the fact that she is just a junior,” Clark said jokingly of Brashear. “We tried to prepare for her, but you really can’t simulate her in practice. She does what she does, and she is great at it.”
Rowan County (9-6) quickly built a 15-6 lead in the third frame. Coyle said the young and inexperienced Valkyries have meshed well with the veterans. It has allowed the team to find their postseason rhythm once again.
“Over the last couple of days, we have really come together with an understanding of individual roles that makes up a team,” Coyle said. “Everyone accepted their roles. We’ve had a great positive force moving forward. You never saw our team get down even when they lost points. I never thought we were out of control in this match.”
“The young ones are so eager to learn,” he continued. “They listen and they are coachable. It is very rare to find that in a lot of athletes together. When you put that coachability with some really strong leadership and experience that are willing to help guide them along, it makes for a great recipe for a great team.”
Greene recorded a team-high six kills. Kileigh Boggs dished out eight assists for the Lady Raiders.
“Jascie definitely brings the energy,” Clark said. “In practice and during games, that is what she is known for.”
Rowan County will be searching for its fourth straight region crown tonight.
