LLOYD The Red Devils of Russell came out victorious in a dogfight against the Ashland Volleycats in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.
Russell took the match, 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23), defeating an Ashland team that fought to the bitter end.
“These girls always welcome a fight,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “These girls have given Ashland volleyball their name back.”
The Volleycats started out like a house of fire, quickly finding themselves up 11-2 to start off the first set.
“We always seem to have a slow first set,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said of the rocky start. “I try to stay calm because I know that’s going to happen.”
Russell wasn’t going to just roll over. After not scoring until the seventh serve of the game, the Red Devils went on an 11-2 run to tie the first set at 13-13.
The Volleycats responded in kind just a few moments later, rattling off a 5-0 run of their own. That run found Mullins calling timeout down 20-16.
It looked as though Ashland would power through the timeout and take the set, scoring three more points to take a 23-16 lead.
Russell put up an enormous fight, pulling things to a 24-23 deficit. A penalty, however, gave Ashland the set by a 25-23 score.
“This team never stops, regardless of how far we’re down,” Mullins said of her team’s effort to claw back in the first set.
Coming out for the second set, Ashland hoped to keep Russell on its heels while the Red Devils looked to shore up the miscommunication and mental errors that plagued them in the first set.
“The second set, we were there to fight,” Mullins said. “I’ve never had a team that fights like they do.”
The Red Devils were in the driver’s seat to start out the set, looking much more cohesive and focused. This led to an early 6-2 lead for Russell and a timeout from Linn.
Russell continued to chip away at Ashland, causing the Volleycats to fall into a 18-12 hole that proved insurmountable.
Ashland played even with Russell for the remainder of the set, unable to gain back any ground lost. The Red Devils took the set 25-17 off a pair of aces from Emily Ruggles.
“We had to change our lineup around a little bit,” Mullins said of the improvement seen in the second set. “That freed up our seniors to work together really well and get those kills.”
With the early missteps from the Red Devils and early momentum from the Volleycats squarely in the past, the third set proved crucial for both squads.
“This team has been through so many ups and downs this season,” Linn said, “but they’ve survived it all.”
The Volleycats took a slight lead to start off, which made the difference throughout the remainder of the set.
Down 15-11, Mullins called timeout to try to finally get ahead in the set.
Russell’s first lead of the set came several serves later, 18-17. One point later, Linn was taking a timeout, suddenly down two.
Out of the timeout, the Red Devils didn’t blink. Russell took the set 25-20 after playing from behind most of the set.
As the trailing team, the Volleycats knew they had their backs against the wall going into the fourth set.
For the first time on the night, Russell scored the first point of the set. The Red Devils tried to make quick work of Ashland, jumping out to a quick 6-2 lead, but the Volleycats had other plans.
Ashland withstood the early shot from Russell and responded with a 6-0 run to take an 8-6 lead.
Things stayed fairly close from there, with Linn calling a timeout down 18-17.
The timeout did little to change the back and forth nature of the set. Both teams traded one point leads when Linn called another timeout, now down 23-22.
Out of the timeout, Russell sophomore Kassidy Massey scored an ace to put the Red Devils just one point away from the region title game.
Ashland responded with a score to stay alive, but that lasted just one more serve.
Russell took the next point and the match, winning the fourth set, 25-23.
“This wasn’t how we wanted things to end, obviously,” Linn said, “but this season has brought us back to greater heights.”
The win is the 26th for the Red Devils this year and sets up a title clash with Boyd County.
During the Lions’ win streak that includes every match actually played this season, Russell is the only team to take Boyd County to five sets, doing so in both prior meetings between the two.
When asked what it would take for Russell to beat Boyd County in the championship game, Mullins had several areas to focus on.
“A lot of teamwork. We have to play smart. We’re going to lose a few points, it’s going to happen, but we can’t let that bring us down,” Mullins said. “If we stay focused, I think we have a chance.”
The title game is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.