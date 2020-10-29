OLIVE HILL It was a collision course destined to happen as soon as the draw for the 16th Region Tournament bracket was announced.
Boyd County and Russell touted the top records in the region entering Wednesday night’s semifinal at the Harold L. Holbrook West Complex and the fans were treated to an instant classic.
Fittingly, all five sets were needed to decide the victor with Russell surviving, 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11) over Boyd County.
“If I were watching a high school volleyball game, this is the one I would want to be at,” Russell coach Tiffany Perry said. “This was a true team effort tonight. Our younger girls fought for our older girls. It was really good volleyball. It was nerve-racking but I’m really proud of the effort my team put up tonight.”
The number of highlight-worthy points, diving saves and all-out hustle plays were too numerous to list, but a few shined brighter when the dust settled to punch the Lady Devils’ ticket into tonight’s region championship with Rowan County.
Leading 13-9 in the final set, Russell dug a ball that appeared destined for a Boyd County point. The first hit took the ball away from its approach to the stage; the second hit sent the ball high toward the ceiling over John “Hop” Brown Court. Finally, a free ball allowed the Lady Devils to regroup.
And then the biggest point of the night landed with conviction to the court as McKenna Barfield rose above the net to hammer home the kill to answer the question: was this really Russell’s night to advance?
“I knew it was our time the whole time; I was just waiting for everyone else to figure it out,” Barfield laughed. “Points like that make it known, this is our time. This is our game.”
Perry, though not surprised by the point, was pleased to see her team pull through as the pressure mounted late.
“I really appreciate the effort they put up tonight, especially when there were times you weren’t sure if we were going to pull it off tonight,” she said. “When they can do things like that, it surprises you in a good way. I’m not saying my team isn’t capable of things like that, but in big-pressure situations you don’t know how they are going to perform and they pull it off tonight.”
Barfield led Russell with a game-high 18 kills and nine blocks for points, including three consecutive to close out Set 3 for a 2-1 lead in the match.
“McKenna is incredible,” Perry said. “Watching her from a clumsy sixth-grader to a dominant senior with height that can’t be matched in a lot of places is so rewarding. To see how she has honed her skill and realized how powerful and impactful she can be is wonderful. McKenna isn’t just tall and a great volleyball player, she has a great attitude in practice. She cheers her teammates on. She’s the epitome of a great athlete.”
But Barfield had reinforcements at the net with Christin Corey providing backup with five kills and four blocks for points, including back-to-back rejections that sparked a Russell run in the third frame for the lead.
“They are so strong at the net,” Perry said of Barfield and Corey. “Sometimes when they are challenged, they question themselves. I never question them.”
Corey admitted having the confidence of her team allows her to excel at her game.
“It makes me feel a lot better and I feel like I can perform a lot more fluidly where she has confidence in me because I feel like I play better when everyone believes that I can do it,” Corey said.
The Lady Devils came through with key points to squash the efforts of the Lady Lions.
After Boyd County took a 15-10 lead in the opening frame, a pair of Lady Lions errors sparked a run that they could not stop. Russell erupted on a 9-2 run for a 1-0 edge. To add to the tension already built leading into the match, the opening set featured three lead changes and eight ties, the last being at 20-20.
“When you give up the first set after having a solid lead and then you give up the third set, you know, we battled back but it’s not really enough,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “When you put yourself in big holes against good teams, they are going to wear you out.”
Set two saw the roles reverse after Russell opened an 8-2 lead only to watch Boyd County even the set at 8-8 behind a bookended pair of Emma Sparks kills and a Carly Mullins big swing. Morgan Lewis gave the Lady Lions the lead for good at 16-15 that evened the match at 1-1.
Set 3 saw a teeter-totter type game until Corey’s kill gave Russell a 14-13 lead. A 9-3 run by the Lady Devils — five points coming off a pair of Barfield kills and third blocks — gave them a 2-1 edge in the match.
“I think the big block intimidated them, but I told them they still had to swing on it,” Neltner said. “But it was tip after tip after tip and it just ate us up. Our hitters are big and to be intimidated by another big blocker is asinine, but here we are. It’s a young team and they got in our heads. It’s a tough loss but we didn’t do what we needed to do to make sure we won it.”
Boyd County answered with big swings from Sparks and Mullins in the fourth set, each turning in five to even the match at 2-2. Sparks led Boyd County with 15 kills. Audrey Biggs tallied 14 kills. Mullins had 13 kills.
“Boyd is a really good team and this is one of the hardest games we’ve had to play,” Barfield said. “I’m proud of my team for pulling through and fighting because last year we lost in the second round and couldn’t pull through.”
It was the 10th meeting between Russell and Boyd County with their respective current coaches on the sideline, with the Lady Devils improving to 8-2 during that time. It was, however, Neltner and Perry’s first-ever meeting in the region tournament.
Russell turns its attention to a rematch of the 2017 region championship game with Rowan County as it looks for its 14th consecutive win and Perry’s first region crown. But do not expect the Lady Devils to change anything about their approach to the match, which will include an entrance to the gymnasium that no one could miss with a flashback to some 1990s culture.
“We play best we are having fun and not super stressed-out,” Barfield said. “So, we are all trying to have fun and stay loose, and it’s like a cool feeling walking in with a boom box up on our shoulder.”
Perry added the WWE-style entrance is something that has always been a part of Russell volleyball.
“We’ve always been this way,” she smiled, “from the time when I played until now. I can’t think of a team that hasn’t done that. It’s kind of amazing that they do the same cheers as us and a lot of the same things that makes it kind of nostalgia to see them do that. For them to do that, it makes me smile on the inside because I remember when coach (Kacie) Mullins and I used to do that together. It’s just so rewarding to see that come full circle.”