LLOYD Ashland scored 50 of the first 65 points in its opening-round match of the 16th Region Tournament at Greenup County, but the final six tallies were the most impressive.
The Volleycats blitzed East Carter in the first two frames and had to push back a late Raiders rally to advance with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-19) victory at the Greenhouse on Tuesday.
East Carter tied the score at 19 in the third set before Ashland rattled off six straight, culminating the stretch with kills from Gracen Layman and Sophie Suman.
“(East Carter) brought back the energy,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “We pumped our brakes a little bit. We got relaxed and we weren’t as disciplined as we needed to be. We got it back.”
The Volleycats opened the third frame with a 9-4 lead. The Raiders fought back to knot the set with five consecutive points.
The final stanza featured four ties. Ashland turned to its striker, Bethany Ledford, to keep East Carter from grabbing momentum. The senior flexed her muscle with three straight kills midway through the set. She unofficially collected five kills in the set and led Ashland with 11.
“She puts in the work,” Linn said of Ledford, “and we look to get her the ball.”
East Carter coach Jennifer Clark said the team that played in Set 3 was the club she has seen all year.
“I’m not exactly sure what was going on in Set 1 and 2,” Clark said. “I don’t know if it was nerves or the name on the jersey across from them. That was our team in the third set. Even then we were making silly mistakes. We are such a good team, and these girls work so hard. Unfortunately, they didn’t play as well as we could have.”
The Volleycats vaulted to an early lead behind the serving of Carleigh Conley. The Ashland setter recorded three aces during a 7-0 surge to begin the match. She followed suit in the second set when her team opened with the first 10 points.
The Volleycats produced a solid effort behind the service line with 12 aces. Conley accumulated half her team’s total and dished out 16 assists to the Ashland hitters.
“Carleigh has been a little on and off with her serve,” Linn said. “When she gets hot (like tonight), she’s on.”
East Carter (19-19) closed the gap to seven in the opening set, but could not shrink the deficit any further. The Volleycats answered with 10 consecutive points and three Karli McCarty aces.
“We play as a team,” Linn said. “They are excelling. Honestly, all the credit goes to them. They have worked their butts off.”
Ashland slowly built an overwhelming margin in the second set. The Raiders scored just one point in the frame without the assistance of a Volleycats error.
Zoe Stidham tallied a kill late in the second stanza. She led East Carter with four kills. Kaylee Robinson added seven assists.
Layman and Suman each totaled three kills for Ashland. Layman contributed a pair of aces.
A young Raiders team can build off a productive third set in the offseason, according to their coach.
“It’s what we talked about in the locker room,” Clark said. “We have just one senior and she was here just one year. I think we will do well the next few years. They are only going to grow, mature and get better.”
(606) 326-2654 |