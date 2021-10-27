LLOYD Russell needed a “Hill” of a performance to fend off upset-minded Fleming County in the opening round of the 16th Region Tournament on Tuesday night.
Fleming County had lost 15 consecutive matches against Russell coming into the contest and had won only one set in those 15 meetings, in 2009.
The Panthers did not seem to mind how much the deck was stacked against them, but Sadie Hill was not about to let the Russell winning streak come to an end.
Hill paced the Red Devils with 16 kills and a pair of aces to lead Russell into tonight’s semifinals with a 3-0 (25-16, 28-18, 27-25) win at Greenup County.
“She was doing great and she brought that energy that we needed with those hits,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said of Hill.
Hill recorded only three kills in the opening set and a motivational moment from her coach got the ball rolling.
“I just kept saying, ‘Just hit it,’” Mullins said. “’Don’t be afraid to hit it.’ We made a couple of mistakes in the beginning and they just got a little scared and wanted to kind of back off it. But you can’t do that. Not in the regional tournament. You’re coming, you’re swinging and you’re battling. That’s why you are here.”
Hill answered the call with eight kills in the second and five more in the third.
But the final set was like no other thus far in the tournament. After trading leads early in the frame, Fleming County grabbed a 10-7 edge off a Gracie Cropper ace. Russell countered with a pair of Josie Collins kills. Tied at 13-13, Torie Hester fired a ball to the court to give Russell the lead and an ace by Hill wrapped up an 8-0 run and a 22-13 advantage for the 63rd District Tournament champs.
Then the unthinkable nearly happened as Fleming County refused to go down without a fight. Trailing 22-13, the Panthers used an ace from Macie Hughes, a pair of Shelby Griggs kills and a handful of Russell errors to even the set at 24-24.
“We had a big talk about trust,” Mullins said. “It’s so hard in a gym that is quiet and you have to make your own energy and we had a hard time doing that tonight — teamwork, talking, trusting each other to be there on balls that you really couldn’t read. I just told them I was done, go finish it.”
And Hill did just that with back-to-back kills that set up match point and a Hester dart from the pin secured the win.
“We improved every set and that last set, we just wanted to be better than the first two and I truly think we were,” Fleming County coach Tanna Higginbotham said. “The girls hate to lose, but they were pleased that they fought so hard and never gave up.”
Russell cruised in the opening set after a 9-6 edge ballooned to an 18-6 lead on a Hester kill and a multitude of Fleming County errors. The second stanza saw Hill heat up with four consecutive kills to snap a 9-9 tie, which also freed up her teammates to swing at the net when Fleming County sent the double block toward her anytime she faced the net.
“That’s exactly what we want to do is keep hitting Sadie because she can put just about anything down,” Mullins said. “But when you see (Fleming County) going ahead and cheating, we’ve got plenty of other options from our girls. We have six great hitters at all times. We just need that confidence sometimes, and tonight, we were just a little slow on that.”
Emily Ruggles had six kills for Russell and Hester added five.
Macie Hughes led Fleming County with eight kills. Alexis Williams and Shelby Griggs added five each, which provided a lift for the Panthers in key moments of the match.
“That’s pretty much been our MO much of the season,” Higginbotham said. “We’ve kind of depended on our middle (hitters). We try to squeak some kills out of our outsides but that’s how we work.”
Russell meets Ashland tonight at 8 p.m. with a berth in the region tournament championship on the line. The teams met twice in the regular season with Russell winning both times, 3-0 and 3-1.