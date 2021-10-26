LLOYD When baseball teams lead late, they turn to closers. Football squads trying to sew up wins often lean on clock-controlling running backs.
Good luck identifying Boyd County's Mariano Rivera or Derrick Henry.
Not one, not two, but six different Lions scored in the third and final set of their 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-12) victory over West Carter in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals in the Greenhouse at Greenup County on Monday night.
"I think that's the great thing about us, is," Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said, "when you look at stats, we're pretty evenly spaced across all the hitters, so when you have an offense that can come from any direction, obviously you're messing with (opponents') defense. You're fooling their defense one-on-one with the block, or you're just confusing the back row on who it's coming to.
"Plus, no one person's getting too many reps, so you're not worried about an overuse injury."
Boyd County's Taylor Bartrum and Morgan Lewis each collected 11 kills in unofficial statistics. Bartrum tallied four in the decisive third set and Lewis added three.
Emma Sparks and Audrey Biggs both had four kills and stuffed the stat sheet elsewhere. Sparks served for five aces, including four in the third frame, and had two blocks. Biggs picked up five blocks. Bartrum added three aces.
Boyd County, which remained undefeated on the floor this season, took control of each set Monday early. The latest the Comets led any set was 7-6 in the second.
Then Lewis delivered a kill and an ace, Biggs had a kill and Bartrum scored twice in a row to start a 10-5 Lions run.
West Carter (12-10) was game but struggled to handle Boyd County's depth and athleticism.
"They're a much better team than we are," Comets coach Christie Tackett said of the Lions, "but I thought we did well. We tried to stay positive. We just defensively didn't have what it takes against their attackers, but I'm still proud of my team and proud to be from West Carter."
Boyd County (31-1, with the lone loss a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit sustained on Aug. 24) ran out to a 12-2 lead in the first set on Carly Mullins's kill and concluded it with Biggs's block for a point.
Bartrum and Lewis really got going in the second frame, delivering five kills apiece.
The Comets came out firing in the third set. Lilly Stevens produced a block for a point and Rebecca Stevens made two impressive hustling digs on the same point, which West Carter won on a Lions error.
The Comets weren't intimidated by Boyd County's big hitting, Tackett thought.
"Coming in, the pressure really wasn't on us, so that helps," she said. "We knew we didn't have a lot of pressure to have to win this game, we weren't expected to win this game, so not having that pressure on our shoulders, just seeing what we could do, kinda helped."
West Carter still led 4-3 on Jenna Jordan's kill before the Lions assembled a 9-0 run to take over. Sparks's fourth ace in a span of seven points handed Boyd County a 12-4 lead.
Lions setter Layla Brown even got in on the fun, scoring Boyd County's 23rd point of the third set. Sparks added a block that found the floor and Lewis concluded the set and the match with a kill.
Boyd County had great success but also some hiccups from the service line. The Lions registered 11 aces but also committed seven service errors.
When Boyd County was on from its serves, it was alternating lasers with perfectly aimed knucklers -- both effectively.
"Serving's my least favorite aspect of this game," Neltner said. "We don't practice it very much. My personal opinion on it is it doesn't take too much skill to get a ball in a 30-by-30 box, but our girls are highly skilled in every area, and some of those were rockets and I don't blame the defense for jumping out the way."
Boyd County advances to Wednesday's region tournament semifinals against Rowan County, which swept Raceland earlier Monday night.
Jordan and Rebecca Stevens each posted six kills for West Carter. Jordan notched two aces. The Comets committed four service miscues.
(606) 326-2658 |