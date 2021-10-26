LLOYD The match-defining moment happened on just the third point of the 16th Region Tournament's opening quarterfinal on Monday night.
Rowan County heavy hitter Bailey Brashear blasted a kill off the face of Raceland's Reagan Mackie.
It demonstrated the Valkyries' power. It also showed off the Rams' pluck -- Mackie stayed in the game and Raceland rallied from a quick 5-0 deficit to take three leads in the first set.
"It was impressive," Rowan County co-coach Dusty Coyle said. "A lot of teams are gonna get really disheartened at that point, and (Raceland) just was unwavered. It was amazing to watch that."
Rams coach Bill Farley, while checking on Mackie, thought for a moment Brashear's bullet had left a mark.
"She's got a scar up here," Farley said of Mackie, gesturing above his eyebrow, "and I didn't realize she had that, and I thought it was just an indention from the volleyball, but she said that was from a softball bat years ago. She played with a headache tonight, I can promise you that."
Raceland provided Rowan County with a headache early on and reprised it in a closely contested third set. But the Valkyries dominated down the stretch of the first frame, using a 12-1 closing run to claim the first set, and then began the second set with a 15-4 burst.
That 27-5 run helped Rowan County claim the first two sets, and it propelled the Valkyries to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-21) victory in the Greenhouse at Greenup County.
Trailing 16-13 in the first set, Rowan County called timeout. From that point forward, the Valkyries dominated the set, beginning with Brashear's kill and Madison Roar's ace.
The Rams committed three consecutive errors or violations after that, and Rowan County was off and running.
"(The timeout) was just a reminder that all of their mistakes up to that point were irrelevant," Coyle said. "What was relevant was us scoring the next five points, and they did that really well."
Brashear ended the set with a tip kill, exhibiting the other side of her game aside from the cannon-like blasts -- an accurate and light touch to expose holes in opposing defenses.
She finished with 18 kills and four aces in unofficial statistics. Leyla Greene and Roar chipped in three kills apiece. Destiny Utterback and Sydney Hallock each netted two aces.
Rowan County made personnel changes, Coyle said, to try to get its hitting going, with Raceland settled in for the long haul.
"We're trying to find ways to score from other places than Bailey," he said, "just to make sure that there's a lot of different weapons along the net at all times."
Rowan County (20-16) cruised in the second set, never trailing and building a 15-4 edge based in part on three Brashear aces in a span of four points.
Raceland (13-20) came back in the third set, which featured 12 ties and five lead changes. The penultimate of those was on Charlee Billions's ace to put the Rams up, 21-20.
But a Brashear kill tied it again and Rowan County closed it out with the final five points. Utterback's kill, a Rams attack error and one more Brashear putdown ended it.
Raceland found positivity in simply participating in the region tournament. The Rams went 2-18 last year and couldn't play in the 63rd District Tournament in their house after a COVID-19 situation -- hence Raceland's season motto, "unfinished business."
"We have nothing to hang our head about," Farley said. "(Rowan County) is a top-five team in the region, probably a top-three team in the region, and we hung with them. ... I think we've definitely got a bright future trying to build this program, and I couldn't be more proud of my girls."
Kassie Wallace and Elizabeth Rigsby each posted four kills for the Rams. Shaelee Holbrook added three. MaKayla Clark produced four blocks.
Rowan County is one win away from competing in the region tournament final for the sixth consecutive season. Boyd County, which swept West Carter later Monday night, stands in the Valkyries' way in Wednesday's semifinal.
Coyle said Rowan County is well aware of that heritage.
"They remember because we've got banners hanging on the wall," he said. "They're reminded every day they go to practice. We have a history, and we want to keep it. We're aware of who we are, and I like where we're at right now."
