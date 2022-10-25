ASHLAND If Fleming County had a sign that said in case of emergency, break the glass, Alexis Williams was behind that glass.
Williams paced Fleming County with 16 kills, unofficially, to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) win over East Carter at Anderson Gymnasium on Tuesday night in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.
Fleming County raced out to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, only to watch East Carter storm to take the lead on a pair of Alexis Thompson kills. Trailing 21-15, Williams sparked a 10-0 run for the Panthers while tallying three kills and a block for a point to grab a 1-0 lead in the match.
“She’s been our go-to all season,” Fleming County coach Tanna Higginbotham said of Williams. “When we need a kill, we usually go to her.”
Williams opened the second set with three kills and another block as the Panthers stormed out to a 9-1 lead. Williams added two more big swings late in the frame and Shelby Griggs put down the final point for a 2-0 lead. Griggs tallied six kills.
“Our other girls stepped up tonight,” Higginbotham said. “We hit some lulls where we couldn’t get our defense to get some passes up and our setter isn’t very tall, so we have to get her off the net with passes.”
The aforementioned lull first came in the first set when the Raiders got Williams stuck on the back row. It appeared again in the final stanza in a see-saw battle from the first point. Trailing 21-17 in the set, Williams rotated back on the front row and sparked an 8-2 run to close out the match.
“We had been preparing for her and we knew that she was the best player on their team,” East Carter (22-14) coach Jennifer Clark said of Williams. “She’s a phenomenal player. There’s not a whole lot we can do when she gets a good set. When she gets her hand on that ball, you have to hope you are in the right spot when it comes down.”
East Carter’s offense attacked any time Williams rotated to the back row, knowing that was the best opportunity to score at the net.
“That was our game plan,” Clark said. “We knew when she was on the back row, we had to take advantage of it.”
Higginbotham said having Williams moving in system allows every part of Fleming County's team to work at its highest possible efficiency.
“It’s big whenever we get into system because it helps her play faster,” Higginbotham said. “We can run more tempo (offense), we get in the right spots, we’re attacking and all playing defense. It just helps a lot.”
Thompson led the Raiders with nine kills.
Fleming County (22-12) will play Boyd County tonight at 8 p.m. in the semifinals.