ASHLAND One of the higher-ranking educators in the Ashland Independent School District broke out his metaphorical red pen.
“I give ourselves eight and a half out of 10,” Phillip Caudill said Monday night, cracking a grin. “Of course, I grade hard.”
Caudill, Ashland’s director of staff and student services by day who doubles as the Volleycats’ coach, didn’t have much to find fault with in their play. Host Ashland swept Rowan County, 3-0, by identical scores of 25-14 in each set in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Anderson Gym.
Caudill called it “a total team effort.” The statistics bore him out – six Volleycats came up with kills in the second set alone.
Khia Robinson led Ashland (30-8) in a trio of totals with nine kills, five aces and two blocks in unofficial statistics.
Rowan County respected Robinson’s leading effort there, but noted the Volleycats’ ability to spread it around.
“Through the season, I would say No. 2 is by far their biggest offensive weapon,” Valkyries co-coach Dusty Coyle said, mentioning Robinson by her jersey number. “She’s by far their strongest weapon today, but everybody played a role for them today.”
Emma Slone added six kills in the middle for Ashland and Sophie Suman chipped in four, including the one that ended both the second and third sets.
Gracen Layman, Laney Fannin and setter Grace Clark each scored multiple points offensively for the Volleycats.
Caudill didn’t realize that many players had recorded kills, he said, but “I knew that we spread the ball out pretty good tonight, and that makes it unpredictable. There are some teams that you know it’s going there or there or there.
“And then with Grace’s ability to tip the ball over too – that’s a good stat as a coach you want, being able to spread it out.”
Ashland also produced at the service line, netting 11 aces to Rowan County’s two. Robinson served for two in each of the final two sets as part of five total. Slone added three.
“I’m not gonna tell our strategy, I’m not gonna give that away,” Caudill said, “but we do focus on serving a certain way and certain things we look for.”
Rowan County puts two players back in serve-receive, Coyle said, which is fewer than most teams. “Most days, that works for us,” Coyle said. “Today, they just spotted us in places that we weren’t expecting.”
Ashland closed on a 6-1 run in the first set to claim it. Three of those points were Valkyries errors or violations, and Slone’s kill at the net ended it.
In the second, Rowan County (22-13) lingered within 14-12 before an 11-2 Volleycats run. Fannin started the spurt and Suman concluded it with kills.
And once more, Ashland ended the third frame with a burst to turn a 17-12 lead into enough points to send them on to the region tournament semifinals.
The Valkyries conceded five consecutive points on errors or violations to see their deficit swell to 11. Clark scored a point and Suman supplied a kill to end the match.
“We came in with a game plan,” Coyle said. “Did not execute that by any means, as that showed. Our passing wasn’t on and hitting was about as rough as it’s been. You can chalk that up to nerves, you can chalk that up to a lot of things, but we just weren’t the team that we’d like to be.”
Rowan County saw the region’s longest active streak of semifinals appearances end at six, but found some positives, too. Six players supplied at least two kills, led by five from Destiny Utterback.
Belle Mains, Leyla Greene, Vanessa Faysal and Madison Roar chipped in three apiece, unofficially.
The Valkyries entered the match having won 17 of their last 24 since a 5-5 start to the season.
“They’ve certainly developed,” Coyle said. “I feel like we made leaps and bounds in some of our play. In some ways, it was the younger players who actually played more consistently today.”
Ashland has claimed 21 of its last 25 outings since a 1-3 stretch in September. The Volleycats are one win away from tying for their most since 2010.
Ashland hosts Raceland in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
