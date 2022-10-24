ASHLAND Raceland’s volleyball team will likely do some extra running at Tuesday’s practice.
They won’t likely mind much because of some big runs on Monday night.
The Rams swept West Carter, 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-20) in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night at Ashland’s Anderson Gym.
Raceland uncorked significant spurts to claim each set. The Rams closed the first frame with a 9-1 sprint and the second stanza on a 17-3 surge, but saved the most significant for last.
The Comets jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the third set before Raceland outscored West Carter 23-10 to break out the brooms.
As the Rams sank deeper and deeper early in the third, coach Bill Farley reminded them of the bigger picture.
“None of these girls have ever experienced this before,” Farley said of a team that qualified for the region semifinals for the first time since 2016. “I just told them, ‘Listen, take a deep breath, play like we played all season long, and put a smile on your face.’ I keep telling them, smiles equals points.”
By the end, the equation bore out. Six Rams supplied kills and seven of them scored at the service line.
Skyler Brown-Morris came up big, with seven kills in unofficial statistics. Elizabeth Rigsby added five kills, four aces and three blocks, and Shaelee Holbrook had four kills, three blocks and two aces.
A West Carter error and Kody Haddix’s ace set Raceland (26-10) on its run to clinch the first set, which also included a pair of kills from Brown-Morris.
The second frame featured eight ties and five lead changes within its first 19 points before the Rams dominated its ending. The Comets took a 9-8 lead before Raceland rattled off 17 of the next 20 tallies. Brown-Morris chipped in two kills early in that run as well, and Rigsby and Holbrook each added a block for a point. Holbrook’s kill ended the set.
Facing elimination, West Carter (8-20) came out firing in the third set to lead 10-2. But an illegal hit violation gave serve back to the Rams, and Rigsby responded with consecutive aces.
That touched off a 23-10 sprint to the finish as Raceland finished off the sweep.
Asked about Rigsby’s influence from the service line, Farley mimicked an exhale.
“When you get to this point, you can never really relax, but you have certain people in certain positions that you kinda – ahhhhh – take a little bit of a deep breath,” he said. “When you’ve got Biff back there, if Biff stays under control, she can do that all night long.”
The Rams at large struggled to keep their serves under control, committing 10 service errors to West Carter’s one. Farley warned them before breaking the postgame huddle on Monday night that they would pay penance for that, he said.
“I told the girls to bring their running shoes tomorrow, because once I get the Hudl stats, we’ve got some stairs to run tomorrow,” he said.
It wasn’t all bad from there, though. Raceland supplied 12 aces to West Carter’s three. One of the seven Rams to score at the service line, Gianna Cook, entered the match as a substitute in the middle of the second-set run and came up with an ace straight off the bench.
West Carter has become a regular participant in the region tournament, but Monday was a new experience for first-year coach Taylor Dixon and a generally youthful group of Comets.
Among them was freshman Mallory Hicks, who collected four kills, five blocks and an ace.
“It’s something we’re rebuilding, and it’s a mindset that we’re trying to get going,” Dixon said. “It’s been a hard year, but it’s really good exposure for the girls as freshmen. That way, next year, they’ll be even more prepared and ready to go.”
Raceland, which won for the 10th time in 12 outings, meets Ashland in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
