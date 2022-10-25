ASHLAND Boyd County has only relented one set all season to 16th Region teams.
The impressive number would seem to favor the defending region champions as they began a three-match gauntlet on Tuesday night to obtain the crown again.
Coach Katee Neltner said her team enjoys the frontrunner label, but wants her club to maintain their focus on each point. The stakes are too high to deviate off the postseason path should any obstacles arise.
“In a match like this one, it’s difficult to keep momentum,” Neltner said. “It’s a game where it’s slower than we are used to playing. It’s a first-round match at region, so regardless of who you are playing, it’s a big match. From here on out, it’s one-and-done. We are comfortable with the target on our back. We had it on our backs long before we were region champs last year.”
The Lions from Cannonsburg used their heavy hitting and quickness on defense to keep Lewis County from finding any momentum on offense during a 3-0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-12) victory in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at Anderson Gym.
“It felt like it was the fastest three sets that we’ve ever played,” Lewis County coach Whitney Willis said. “We couldn’t get our offense going. We had a hard time digging those hits. (Boyd County) is great. I talked to the girls beforehand and said sometimes it’s just a really good hit. So, don’t let that get in your head.
“I think we did better than we had in previous years with letting our emotions control us,” Willis added. “We couldn’t keep our serve. We went into it knowing that it would be a tough one.”
Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington tied the match at 4-4 with a kill early in the opening set. But Boyd County answered with a 21-2 run to end the frame.
Sophia Gifford served the final 11 points for Boyd County. Taylor Bartrum and Carly Mullins concluded the set with big swings to stake Boyd County to a quick 1-0 advantage.
“We just had a little confusion in the back line tonight,” Willis said. “I think everybody was trying to do a little too much when we just needed to trust our team and play our own parts and own positions. I think it contributed to that confusion.”
Six different players tallied a kill for Boyd County. Bartrum pummeled the ball to collect 11 kills in unofficial statistics. Emma Sparks and Sydney Clark each added four. Aly Caldwell accumulated three.
“We have six consistent hitters,” Neltner said. “Taylor is obviously solid up there (at net) along with Emma and Carly Mullins. It’s the beauty of our offense. Some teams in this region have one or two hitters, but we have five to six that we can throw in there at any given point. It’s nearly impossible to defend.”
Boyd County (34-4) has multiple distributors that can set up points. Carleigh Conley supplied the hitters with 13 assists. Caldwell was close behind with 12.
“It can be kind of tricky,” Neltner said about having two setters. “You are dealing with two different sets. … It’s two separate individuals so they are each setting different, but you also get into those rotations where they can get comfortable with whoever is their setter at the time. I don’t think it’s a detriment and it keeps your setters fresh. They are not running through six rotations of offense.
“It also gives Aly the opportunity to get up and swing on some balls,” she continued. “She is 5-foot-10, so it helps us with the blocks.”
Sparks sprang Boyd County to a 7-2 lead with three consecutive aces in the second set. Mullins added a double dose of service winners to extend the lead later in the stanza before she finished it off with a decisive spike at the net.
Boyd County posted 12 aces in the match. Neltner admits the stat is not a number she focuses on, but she will gladly accept the points.
“It’s probably a fault of mine, but I don’t pay a lot of attention to it, as long as we don’t have errors,” Neltner said. “We don’t do it a lot in practice because I don’t feel it takes a lot of skill to put it in a 30x30 court. I didn’t have much to complain about with our serving tonight.”
Lewis County (18-13) scored the first point of the third set, but Boyd County recorded the next six and never trailed again.
Weddington, named the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association reigon Player of the Year earlier Tuesday, led Lewis County with six kills. Olivia Mustard had five assists.
Neltner garnered Coach of the Year honors for the region from the KVCA.
Lewis County made its first region tournament appearance since 2018. Willis would like to start a new trend that includes longer postseasons for her program.
“We do graduate a lot of seniors, but we do have freshmen and sophomores,” Willis said. “I think it’s great they get used to playing in these types of situations because ideally, we want to be back year after year. The last year I brought girls to the region, it was my first year of coaching. I would really like for that to be the norm for Lewis County. Hopefully, we are building that program.”