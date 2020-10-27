OLIVE HILL Down 23-20 and two points away from elimination, Rowan County had its opponent right where it wanted.
The Valkyries chipped away at their deficit and rattled off six of the next seven points. The surge included one of junior Bailey Brashear’s 16 kills and a Sydney Hallock ace to tie the contest at 24-24. Rowan County claimed the final two points after a Hallie Buchanan block sent the match to a deciding fifth set.
“We love to get behind and we love to fight,” Rowan County co-coach Dusty Coyle said. “It is incredibly frustrating from a coaching standpoint. There is drive there. They are learning to push that a little quicker and not wait until they are down five or six points or a huge deficit to try and do that.”
The Valkyries didn’t have to worry about that strategy the rest of the way. Rowan County never trailed in the final frame and closed out a thrilling match with a 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 15-7) win on Monday night at West Carter High School.
The program has won the last three region titles. Most of the faces on the roster might be new this season and due to COVID-19, the Valkyries, like most teams, played an abbreviated season slate. The winning culture in Morehead can help enhance an inexperienced team as the prepare for another postseason run.
“We graduated 18 players in three years,” Coyle said. “That is three full volleyball squads. This year, I have a lot of inexperience. I have a couple of freshmen that have never experienced varsity play as a starter. I had a libero tonight that this is her first year playing the sport ever. Somehow, because of our winning culture, it seems to speed up the learning curve.”
“We were wanting to be a tournament team,” he continued. “The regular season did not mean as much to us as other people. We knew that we would take our lumps. We just wanted to be ready to play by postseason.”
Rowan County (8-6) hosts East Carter in Wednesday’s region semifinal match after a directive from the Carter County Health Department changed the tournament format. Now all teams in the top part of each bracket will host until the conclusion.
The Valkyries will now play on their home court throughout the tournament as long as they keep advancing.
“We are kind of excited about it,” Coyle said. “I can’t lie. We were very positive about the change. It’s almost a dream true to host it two years in a row. We will take home court advantage and pray that it does some good for us.”
The first stanza had four ties early in the stanza before Ashland (11-11) build a cushion. Bethany Ledford produced a kill and an ace during the final push. Sydney Clark added another service winner to take the set.
The Volleycats fell behind early in the third set but multiple kills from Delaney Stacy helped Ashland pull even at 14-14. Three straight points ignited a closing surge to give the Volleycats a 2-1 lead.
“We have shown up the past two games,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “Even in bits and pieces tonight, you have to show up and play and you have to take that and run with it. With this side of the bracket, you have to use that to your advantage. I have never seen in (my years) of coaching the bracket fall the way it is actually supposed to.”
“We have been playing well,” she added. “Tonight, we just fell short.”
Ashland sprang out to a 7-0 lead to open the fourth set. Rowan County fought back to tie the stanza four more times before consecutive miscues gave the Volleycats a three-point lead. However, a 6-1 Valkyries run propelled the team into the final set.
“I’ve always preached that volleyball is mental,” Linn said. “The moment you lose one point and drop your heads, that kills you for the next three points.”
