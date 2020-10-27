OLIVE HILL Players and coaches for the Russell volleyball team said overconfidence was one of the things it wanted to avoid in the 16th Region Tournament.
After the team reached the semifinals with a three-set victory on Tuesday over host West Carter, the Lady Devils are in the same position the team was last year when it fell to eventual champion Rowan County.
Coach Tiffany Perry said other factors figured into last season’s loss also, but the Lady Devils‘ front line could be the key for her team this year.
“My (team’s) height can’t be matched,” Perry said. “So, there’s that.”
With a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of the three sets against the Lady Comets, Russell advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal matchup with Boyd Co.
That match will be the second game played on Wednesday and is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. start following Rowan County and East Carter’s game. Both semifinals will be played at West Carter’s Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex.
Russell won the regular season matchup with Boyd County 3-1.
West Carter, however, had defeated Russell in Olive Hill 3-0 during the regular season on Sept. 14. But Lady Comets coach Christie Tackett credited Russell’s blockers for the different result this time.
“They’re a real good team. They’re a great blocking team,” Tackett said. “We had some good attackers, but we just didn’t cover that blocking well enough.”
The other key for Russell (16-2) in Tuesday’s win was setting the tone with a 25-15 win in the first set.
West Carter, winner of the Sept. 14 regular season match between the two schools, stayed even with Russell until the Red Devils pulled away.
Perry said it was important for her team to take all the momentum by winning the first set.
In the second set, the Lady Comets appeared they might even the match at a set apiece. West Carter surged to an 18-13 lead in set two when Emily Ruggles took serve for Russell.
The Lady Devils took the 22-19 lead when they turned the ball over to the Lady Comets for a chance to steal the game. They lost serve without recording a single point and Russell earned the last two points to win the set 25-21 and get a 2-0 match lead.
“It’s tournament time, and if you want to win, you’re going to put forth every last-ditch effort to win,” Perry said. “That’s what my girls did tonight.”
West Carter fell behind in the final set 15-7 but mounted a comeback that pulled the Lady Comets to within 16-14. They managed just two more points the rest of the way, falling 25-16 to the Lady Devils in set three.
Russell’s Sadie Hill said the win let Russell take some revenge for the earlier loss to West Carter and the team is now primed to redeem itself for the semifinal loss last season.
“We know what we did wrong in last year’s semifinals and we’re ready to come this year and win,” said Hill, who is a junior.