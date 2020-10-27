OLIVE HILL East Carter started its match as well as it finished on Monday night.
The Lady Raiders wasted no time claiming an early advantage in their 16th Region Tournament opener at West Carter High School. They still had to withstand a Greenup County rally to secure a 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 26-24) sweep.
East Carter has now won six straight matches, including a win over rival West Carter in the 62nd District championship last week. Five consecutive setbacks preempted the victory surge, but the momentum the Lady Raiders has gained was evident on John “Hop” Brown Court as they advanced in the postseason.
“We have talked about getting over the hump,” East Carter coach Jennifer Clark. “We had a few losses in a row but (these wins) have put us over that hump and are sending us on.”
East Carter secured eight of the first nine points of the match in the first set. Kileigh Boggs and Alexia Thompson each had aces during the spurt. The lead reached double figures on a Jascie Greene kill and the Lady Raiders claimed the frame, 25-11.
“It’s been the communication and the teamwork,” Clark said of her team’s recent success. “I think it’s just being together and working together. We have finally figured out that chemistry.”
Greene and Boggs each had four kills in unofficial statistics to lead the team. Alyssa Navarre added three and Thompson supplied 12 assists.
“Everyone on the court is a fantastic player and that’s why they are there,” Clark said. “There’s not just one person that we try and get the ball to. It’s the whole team. It’s everybody on the bench.”
History repeated itself to start Set 2 as East Carter (13-7) jumped out to a 6-1 lead. The margin grew to 17-6 after Zoe Stidham served nine straight points midway through the stanza. The Lady Musketeers would just record one more tally the rest of the way before dropping the set, 25-7.
Greenup County (5-16) shook off memories of the first two frames and came out swinging to start the third set. The Lady Musketeers held a 7-2 lead after back-to-back aces from Caroline Adkins. East Carter knotted the score at 14-14 after another Greene kill but Greenup County wouldn’t give up the lead easily after a Makenna Munn spike vaulted the margin back up to 18-14.
“They showed that they still wanted it,” Greenup County coach Eric Bays said. “I knew they could play like that the whole time. We just saw East Carter a couple of weeks ago at home and had five hard sets with them. We had a rough first two sets tonight. We made some mistakes at the end of the third and it costs you in the end.”
Navarre collected a kill to bring the Lady Raiders within one at 20-19, but consecutive points by Munn extended the Lady Musketeers advantage. The contest was eventually tied at 24-24 before the Lady Raiders rattled the final two points to secure the match.
“We definitely got better late in the season,” Bays said. “We had a few games here and there where they laid down a little bit I think, but they definitely played their best volleyball late in the season. I think during COVID-19 where you went from having not touched the ball to start playing, it was rough.”
East Carter advances to play three-time defending region champion Rowan County, who outlasted Ashland, 3-2, to secure its spot in the semifinals. The Lady Raiders will have to travel to Morehead on Wednesday after the venues were changed for each of the remaining games in the tournament due to a directive from the Carter County Health Department.
