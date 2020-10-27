OLIVE HILL Boyd County was a runaway train Monday night in the quarterfinals of the 16th Region Tournament against Fleming County.
Lady Lions coach Katee Neltner was the conductor and she was not exactly saying all aboard. Neltner burned a timeout in the opening stanza after the Lady Panthers trimmed their deficit to 10-9 and had a stern message for her squad.
“You either show some effort or find a seat on the bench,” Neltner’s voice echoed throughout the gymnasium at West Carter.
What followed was a dominating performance that baffled the Lady Panthers as Boyd County rolled to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-6, 25-11) win.
“She kind of scares us,” Audrey Biggs joked when asked about the timeout. “After that we were like, we have to do our job, or we will be going to the bench. None of us wanted to do that so we just picked it up.”
Neltner said the timeout message was just a mental check more than anything.
“They got a little umph in there,” Neltner chuckled. “I told them, a little bit of skill wins this game. A little bit of skill, a little bit of effort and a little bit of attitude and it was a runaway game. We slowly built on tonight, which is good. We will take that momentum into tomorrow.”
Boyd County opened Set 2 on a 16-3 run behind a pair of Biggs points. The first was a Michael Jordan-esque glide to the face of the net as she hammered home a ball on the surface of John “Hop” Brown Court. The second was a block, the only thing Neltner asked of her before the game started.
“I told her, I don’t care if you score a point as long as you get a block up,” Neltner said. “Tonight, she did both. She’s just big at the net. You can’t beat that size.”
Biggs led the Lady Lions with 10 kills, three aces and five blocks that went for points. Biggs clinched all three sets for Boyd County, using kills to end the first two and an ace to clinch the match.
“I tell Abby (Baker) every time at the end of a set, we’re at 24, set this for me and I’ll win this for us,” Biggs said.
She did not fail to deliver and she had plenty of power to back her up. Emma Sparks and Morgan Lewis each registered nine kills and Sophia Gifford tallied eight aces, including four in span of five serves in the second set.
“Serving, we’ve been kind of hot and kind of cold,” Neltner said. “It just depends on the game you show up to. Everyone on our team can serve hard. They can serve where they want. It’s just a mental game when you get up to that service line. For us tonight, Sophia stepped up and held it together.”
The opening set touted six lead changes and seven ties before the Lady Lions closed things out. Leading 17-10, Fleming County rolled off an 8-0 run for the fifth lead change of the set only to watch Boyd County answer with an 8-3 run of its own.
“I’m not sure which team showed up that first set,” Neltner said. “But Lord help them. It’s a mental game when you show up … we just had a rough start.”
Fleming County coach Tanna Seuferer was pleasantly surprised by her team’s start but admitted once Boyd County got into system, there simply was not a way to stop them.
“Coming off our games against Rowan County where we didn’t play that well the first and second sets then come back really strong in Set 3, I think it really carried into Set 1 tonight,” Seuferer said. “That was huge because it usually goes the other way for us like it did tonight.”
Of Fleming County’s six points in the second set, only three were not off Boyd County attack errors.
“We just couldn’t get a pass in the back row and everything just gets out of sync when you can’t even get a pass,” Seuferer said.
Boyd County called only one timeout the rest of the way, leading 18-9 in the final set after Fleming County tried to mount a late rally. The Lady Lions’ response: a 7-2 run to close the match.
“It gave us the ability to make some mistakes and make some errors and not have so much pressure,” Neltner said of the match. “Fleming County’s coverage was tight and there weren’t very many holes in their defense. They gave us a run for our money and made us think smart. But they gave us some opportunities to get out some kinks tonight.”