ASHLAND Boyd County coach Katee Neltner strengthened her team’s schedule this year, hoping the stellar slate would have an impact in late October for the defending 16th Region champions.
It made them a stronger team in the postseason and hardened their resolve.
The Lions kept up their relentless pace on Thursday night. Boyd County pushed past an up-and coming Raceland team for the 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-12) sweep in the region title match and claimed its second straight crown at Anderson Gym.
“This is absolutely the month that we decided to play a harder schedule for,” Neltner said. “We set out to have a high RPI and set out to play tougher teams. Last year when we went to State, we just didn’t quite cut it. We wanted to see how we stacked up with the rest of the state.”
The Lions will get that chance when they host a first-round state tournament match on their home floor against Bishop Brossart on Monday.
Senior Emma Sparks feels her team is prepared for the challenge and a longer stay in the state field.
“Our schedule helps us in a match like tonight and it will help us at State,” Sparks said. “Our goals from the start of the season and the first practice have been win districts, then region and State. When we play teams that are ranked, like Cooper and North Oldham (earlier in the year), they have helped us get better and learn our faults so we can fix them.”
Neltner had a similar outlook on the championship match. The normally energetic coach looked more at ease because she felt like her club has all the tools necessary to perform at a high level in the biggest contests of the season.
“It’s what we have been working for all season,” Neltner said. “At this point in time, there is no more preparation. There’s nothing more that I can do. They have to come out and play.
“It’s fixing minor corrections here and there,” she added, “but my girls are so intelligent in this game that there’s not much I can do for them. I just have to sit back and watch them play the way that they know how.”
Raceland coach Bill Farley had the best seat in the house during the region tournament. He witnessed the Rams raise their game in the postseason.
“It’s hard to describe,” Farley said. “It’s like watching your daughters and I’ve watched them get better and better. … These girls put their heart and soul into everything they do, whether it’s practice or games. I got to see how they have improved over the course of the year. We ran into a juggernaut tonight. I thought we did a pretty good job of stopping their weapons at times.
“When we played (against Ashland in the region semifinals), it took a lot out of us,” he continued. “The girls said they never had more fun than Wednesday night. I said, let’s make a little more fun (on Thursday).”
Boyd County (36-4) started the match with a trio of aces from Carleigh Conley. The Lions followed with a power grab to close out the opening set.
Boyd County hammered 10 kills to post a 1-0 lead. Lyndsey Ekers dug out a Raceland serve to return it over the net on the final point. It proved to be the set winner.
Taylor Bartrum led the Lions with 10 kills in unofficial statistics. Sparks followed with five and Sophia Gifford added three. Conley dished out 13 assists.
“I just love hitting,” Sparks said. “It’s so much fun to get a kill or a block. When Taylor Bartrum is on, it is so exciting. It’s even better when our setters get kills and blocks. We love to watch each other do so well.”
The Lions could not find any separation from the Rams in the early stages of the second set. A Shaelee Holbrook block tied the frame at 13-13 as Raceland started to find a rhythm.
“I talked to a couple of experienced coaches (on Thursday), and everybody said the same thing,” Farley said. “We were playing with house money tonight. We had nothing to lose. They had everything to lose. They are the No. 1 team in the region and have only given up one set (against region opponents). No one expected us to win. We haven’t seen anything like we saw tonight since the first time we played them. We played well tonight.”
Boyd County stayed aggressive and ended the set with a 12-3 run. Sparks put a stamp on the closing point with an emphatic spike.
“I can put her anywhere,” Neltner said of Sparks. “I always expect her to do a great job. She has played this game at a high level for so long that there is rarely any doubt in my mind that she will do what I need done.”
The Rams never had an advantage in the third set and a pair of hitting errors ended the match.
“There is no more team-oriented game than volleyball,” Neltner said. “It’s what we really press. No one cares about the name on the back of the jersey. It’s only the name on the front that is winning. If you put the team in front of yourself, every single person’s skill is highlighted. We play as one team and not six people.”
Sparks concurred with her coach regarding team chemistry.
“I’m so proud and excited for my team,” Sparks said. “Our team plays so well together. It is exciting to see how far we will go this year.
“We’ve all played varsity for a really long time. To get two region titles in a row, it really proves how hard we have worked. It proves what Katee has taught us.”
Elizabeth Rigsby had six kills for Raceland. (28-10). Kody Haddix collected 10 assists.