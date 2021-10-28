LLOYD Taylor Bartrum wasn’t taking a dig for an answer, and she wasn’t deterred by a double block.
Boyd County’s sophomore heavy hitter came off the left side on the first point of the 16th Region Tournament championship match on Thursday night and got a good strike in search of an early lead. A Russell player was in position, however, and dug it out.
The Lions got the ball back to Bartrum for another go at it. The Red Devils sent two defenders to the net to stop her.
It didn’t matter. Bartrum put it down anyway.
Bartrum’s resolution was indicative of Boyd County’s mentality. The Lions kept pushing all the way to their first region tournament championship since 2003, won with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-16) score in the Greenhouse.
Bartrum, named the tournament’s most valuable player by media, produced 14 kills in unofficial statistics. She had five in the first set, and Morgan Lewis chipped in four of her 13 and Emma Sparks collected three of her seven in that first frame.
The first point of a match has become a bellwether of how the Lions will do going forward, Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said, so Bartrum’s persistent putdown showed the Lions pointed in the right direction.
“They decided in the locker room before and in weeks leading up to this that we were gonna start Point 1, and that’s how we run every game,” Neltner said. “Sometimes it works in our favor. Tonight it did. I think sometimes if you start slow, then you work slow for the rest, so you start out with a solid point like that, then you really don’t come down from it.”
Boyd County indeed built a 16-7 lead in the first set and kept on going. Audrey Biggs didn’t do most of her damage in the kill department until later on — she produced six of her nine kills in the final set — but she did have five blocks in the first set, including three that directly led to Lions points.
“Audrey does well at setting the tone,” Bartrum said. “Whenever she blocks it 10 feet high, it’s crazy.”
Concurred Neltner: “Not only skill-wise but attitude, that girl can get anyone hyped up. ... Taylor helps out with that. Audrey’s just a playmaker and she’s an attitude-setter, and she’s an all-around asset to the game.”
Bartrum, Biggs, Lewis and Sparks were named to the All-Tournament Team by media.
For Lewis, one of the Lions who’s been around for the entirety of Neltner’s five-year tenure in charge, Thursday night was the culmination of struggle and success.
“Oh my gosh, it’s unbelievable,” Lewis said. “I started as right-side with (2019 graduate) Brinley Griswold as our outside hitter. ... We’ve worked so hard for this. We’ve worked unbelievably hard.
“Last year, we came up a little short, and this year, it was ours. There was nothing else we could do.”
Russell felt a little bit that way, too. On a handful of occasions, such as the game’s opening point, the Lions’ skill allowed them to circumvent some Red Devils positioning and strategy and turn it into points anyway.
“We knew what we were up against,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said. “(Boyd County’s) outside hitters, they hit the ball straight to the ground, and if we don’t have a block on that, that’s a problem.
“That’s a thing our younger girls have had to work a lot on, and we’ve only had a couple weeks to do that with them. I think they did their absolute best. Just wasn’t good enough tonight.”
Boyd County (33-1, with the lone loss a COVID-19 cancellation) concluded the first set on a 5-0 run, which included two Bartrum kills, a Biggs put-down and a Lewis ace, and the Lions ran out to an 18-6 lead in Set 2. Russell (26-10) countered with an 8-2 run to get within 20-14 and thought momentarily Sadie Hill had gotten the Red Devils within five with a kill, which led to a Boyd County timeout.
But during the break, the officials discovered Russell had failed to rotate on the correct server before that point, so the Red Devils lost it. The Lions then closed the second frame with the final four points to go up big.
“Any time you get a call like that, it’s pretty big,” Neltner said. “Any time you set the tone and you change it up with something like that ... it’s a silly error, but we all make them. It can flip the momentum of the game.”
The Lions concluded the match and the third set with yet another run. Boyd County tallied the final five points — the last four on Biggs kills — to send the Lions to the state tournament.
Boyd County will host 15th Region Tournament champion Floyd Central due to a superior RPI in the first round on Monday. The Jaguars swept Paintsville in the 15th Region final on Thursday night.
The Lions and Red Devils played before a rousing crowd at Greenup County.
“I’ve begged for years for our pep club to come out and support us,” Lewis said, “and they finally came out and supported us. It’s a big win.”
Hill produced eight kills to pace Russell, whose reign as region champion concluded. Sparks had four aces and Layla Brown netted three for Boyd County.
Hill, Josie Collins and Emily Ruggles represented the Red Devils on the All-Tournament Team.
“I’ve told my girls they have no reason to be upset,” Mullins said. “Some teams don’t even get a chance to be in the region tournament, let alone in the championship like we were. We were very lucky, and we worked hard to get there.
“Our young girls stepped up and filled roles that we weren’t expecting them to have to fill this early, but on the flip side of it, I’ve got freshmen and sophomores that are getting a regional championship game experience, and that goes a long, long way for the years to come.”
(606) 326-2658 |
Media All-Tournament Team
West Carter — Rebecca Stevens; East Carter — Zoe Stidham; Raceland — Elizabeth Rigsby; Fleming County — Macie Hughes; Ashland — Bethany Ledford, Graycen Layman; Rowan County — Bailey Brashear, Leyle Greene; Russell — Sadie Hill, Josie Collins, Emily Ruggles; Boyd County — Taylor Bartrum, Audrey Biggs, Morgan Lewis, Emma Sparks. MVP — Taylor Bartrum (Boyd County).