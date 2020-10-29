OLIVE HILL Jenna Finch wasn’t coming out. Never mind the onslaught Russell’s defense was withstanding from Rowan County middle hitter Bailey Brashear, including one hit that appeared for a moment to have gotten the better of the Lady Devils’ libero as she tried to dig it.
It hadn’t. Not with Russell two points from a region championship.
“I don’t really think about it,” Finch said. “I just have the mentality that nothing hits the floor and go for everything.”
Brashear delivered nine kills for Rowan County in the final set to try to rally the Valkryies from a two-set deficit, but Russell held the line to prevail, 25-20, to sweep the three-time defending 16th Region champions, 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) and hand the Lady Devils that crown for the first time since 2012 on Thursday night at West Carter.
Russell coach Tiffany Perry saw the Lady Devils claim a coronation she experienced five times a player. The former Tiffany Botts played on Russell’s region five-peat teams from 2004-08 — four of which also ended with region final victories over the Valkyries.
“I remember looking up at the ball on the final point against Rowan County my senior year, and I remember just praying, let this be over with and let it be in our favor,” Perry said, laughing at the recollection. “And today I just felt a sense of calmness and I felt more trust than I had ever felt with any team. And I can’t explain it, but I know we have prepared for this moment tirelessly since we’ve been able to practice, and to get them here, all it took was their effort and their willingness to get here.
“They knew they had a job to do and they knew what they wanted and they came and they took it, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Though it personified Russell’s hustle and stoutness on Thursday night, Finch’s effort on Brashear’s aforementioned hit with the Lady Devils up 23-19 in the third set sailed out of bounds. But Finch and Emily Ruggles had turned in digs of the hard-hitting Brashear on the same point when Russell was only up 17-16 in the set. That point ended up in the Lady Devils’ favor and jump-started an 8-4 sprint to the finish to complete the sweep.
“She is a top hitter in the region, and she’s fast,” Perry said of Brashear, “so you gotta get a block on it or you’re gonna get destroyed back row. ... You have to slow someone like that down because their hits are powerful and they’re hard and they’re fast, and if you don’t get a hand on it, you just sit your butt down and pray.”
Valkyries co-coach Dusty Coyle said Russell’s defensive effort was indicative of its desire to win.
“Their defense in the third set, I have never seen that team play that defense that well,” Coyle said. “So props to them. Their serve-receive was better tonight than I have seen it in the regular season or even postseason. You could tell that they really wanted it.”
Russell (19-2) used a 9-2 run midway through the first set to claim control of the opener. Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association region Player of the Year McKenna Barfield registered eight of her 14 kills (in unofficial statistics) in that set.
The Lady Devils had the second set well in hand, too, before committing four straight errors on set point. Then Christin Corey ended it with a kill, one of her 10 on the night.
“It was awesome,” Corey said of the win. “It was almost like we redeemed ourselves from (a region semifinal loss to Rowan County) last year, especially in three sets, because we fought for it last season in five.”
Down two sets to none, the Valkyries (9-7) took a 4-0 lead in the third and were still up 10-9 until a service error tied the game. Barfield delivered a kill, and Russell never trailed again.
“Their athleticism and their contact point is crazy high,” Coyle said of the Lady Devils. “I don’t care who you are, that’s hard to defend.”
Russell’s Sadie Hill added the final touch with her third ace, dropping it in front of the Valkyries’ back line.
Brashear finished with 20 kills, contributing the lion’s share of Rowan County’s production.
The Valkyries saw a region three-peat end. They’re already hoping to begin a new one next year.
“I’ll use a Tom Brady quote. They always say, what’s your favorite championship? His answer is always, the next one,” Coyle said. “I’m very excited for what’s coming up.”
Russell will host the first round of the state tournament on Monday night against Paintsville, the 15th Region Tournament champion.
