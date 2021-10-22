LLOYD Boyd County has just one volleyball loss, which coach Katee Neltner has tagged with an asterisk in social media posts all season because it wasn't decided on the floor.
The Lions will get a chance to avenge it, such as it is, on the opening night of the 16th Region Tournament on Monday at Greenup County.
64th District champion Boyd County (30-1) meets West Carter (12-9) on Monday at about 8 p.m. in the region tournament quarterfinals. The Lions' lone loss was a forfeit to the 62nd District runner-up Comets on Aug. 24 as a result of a COVID-19-related cancellation.
Aside from that, Boyd County is 16-0 against region opponents while dropping only six sets.
That is Monday's second match. Rowan County (19-16), champion of the 61st District, meets 63rd District runner-up Raceland (13-19) to begin the tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. The Valkyries and Rams haven't played yet this season.
Tuesday's quarterfinals pit 62nd District champion East Carter (19-18) against Ashland (20-11), the 64th District runner-up, at 6 p.m., followed by 63rd District titleist Russell (24-9) versus Fleming County (13-22), the 61st District runner-up.
The Volleycats swept the Raiders twice in the regular season, on Aug. 24 in Grayson and on Sept. 23 in Ashland. The defending region champion Red Devils and Panthers are meeting for the first time since 2019.
The tournament semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday at 6 and 8 p.m., with the championship match to follow on Thursday at 7 p.m.