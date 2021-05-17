ASHLAND Mia Ferguson has been through a lot.
The Russell senior is the top girls singles seed in this week's 16th Region tennis tournament, which began Monday at the Ashland Tennis Center. She dispatched Greenup County's Bailey Blevins, 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
Ferguson was grateful to be ranked so high.
“I'm not very used to playing singles,” she said. “I have a lot more doubles knowledge than singles knowledge, so it was surprising.”
“The playing styles are very different. You have to deal with somebody at the net (in doubles), and you have a lot more crosscourt shots. ... Singles, I like to stay back on the baseline more.”
You may remember Mia and older sister Maci Ferguson, now a junior at Georgetown College; they won the 2018 region doubles title and reached the state quarterfinals. As for singles, their mom, Russell coach Larra Ferguson, said Mia is a little more nervous.
“She knows she can't depend on anybody but Mia,” Ferguson the mom said, “but she has worked really hard. She's really pushed herself.”
Mia Ferguson is finishing her only season of singles. That she's even swinging a racquet may be more impressive because she's returned from torn ligaments in her right labrum and bicep tendon (which cost her the 2019 season) and arthritis and a Pars fracture in her left lower back she suffered last fall.
It took about four months in 2018 for anyone to realize Ferguson had a problem with her shoulder. She never thought her tennis career was over.
“I did fear that I wasn't going to get back where I was at one point,” Ferguson said. “And I also had a big fear that I wasn't going to hit the ball as hard as I could, because I've always been a big hitter.”
When doctors took off the bandages after the surgery, Ferguson was somewhat frightened when she saw the purple bruises before her initial physical therapy session.
“Yes, I was scared,” Ferguson said. “It took me a while to come back. I don't have a lot of muscle at all, so for me to try to gain it back was a lot more difficult because I never had it in the first place.
“I was in rehab for almost a year.”
Pars stress fractures involve a small connecting bone in the lumbar spine, called the pars interarticularis; it connects the facet joints, a chain of joints found on each side of the spine.
Mia Ferguson noticed back and hip pain last summer.
“We really didn't have it checked out until August-ish,” she said. “I didn't start back until January, actually. I was out for 10 weeks.”
Ferguson has had nine injections to relieve the back pain.
Sparkses soaring
Rose Hill senior Delaynee Sparks and junior Bellamee Sparks are the top seeds in girls doubles. They struggled in their match before defeating Boyd County's Olivia Parsons and Carly Mullins, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
“We are two different players,” Delaynee said. “Bellamee is a great volleyer. She's very aggressive. I'm more the play-it-safe kind of thing.”
Bellamee Sparks offered a simple formula for doubles success.
“Aggressiveness,” she said. “Making smart choices and putting away fast points.”
Neither sister had a lot good to say about how they played against Parsons and Mullins.
“It was an all-around bad game for both of us,” Delaynee Sparks said.
By the second set, however, Bellamee Sparks figured out something that worked – placement over pace.
“I was trying not to kill it because that's what I always do,” she said.
Top Tomcats
Three Ashland boys held their top seeds.
Freshman Alden Johnson, No. 1 in boys singles, breezed past Morgan County's Robbie Johnson, 6-0, 6-0, and top doubles seeds Cam Brown and Ethan Sellars defeated East Carter's Brant Harris and Lane Moudy, 6-0, 6-2.
“We kind of worked our way up there,” Brown said. “It definitely means a lot that we actually have the 1-seed in the tournament."
Johnson added: “I like playing aggressive. My serve, it's a lot bigger than most kids."
Sellars is better known for being part of two boys basketball region championship teams. Two years ago, playing tennis was something different to do.
“It was just fun,” Sellars said. “I didn't come out here with any expectations. … Basketball is more serious.”
In girls doubles, Morgan County's Cora Beth Hammonds and Kaleigh Murphy had reason to celebrate. They upset second seeds Elizabeth Davis and Ella Sellars of Ashland, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 in a third-set tiebreaker.
“We tried to move our feet more,” Hammonds said of the second set win. “We were confident in our shots; we thought we could place them better.”