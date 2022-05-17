ASHLAND After whittling down Tuesday’s competition at the 16th Region Tennis Tournament to the finalists, there are a lot of players from the standard powers of Ashland and Russell. But there was one upstart. Rowan County’s girls doubles team of Natalie Northcutt and Lydia Copher won their quarterfinal and semifinal matches to earn the school’s first state doubles qualifier in more than 30 years. “It’s just crazy to think that we haven’t had anyone go to finals since (at least) 1991,” Copher said. “I don’t think either of us came to the courts today thinking we were going to be the first.” The top-seeded duos of SJ Lycans and Ethan Sellars of Ashland and Bellamee Sparks and Lakin Deerfield of Rose Hill Christian each advanced to today’s region championship matches. Likewise, Tuesday’s singles winners will feature those from last spring’s state qualifiers: top-seeded and defending champ Abby Meek of Ashland and East Carter’s Maria Hayes, and Alden Johnson of Ashland and Michael Eastham of Russell. The boys singles final will be a rematch of last year’s title contest in which Johnson won 6-0, 6-0. But then there’s Northcutt and Copher, who defeated Abi Justus and Isabel Hensley of Rose Hill in their opening match, 3-6, 6-4 (12-10), and then outlasted Morgan County’s Cora Beth Hammonds and Lily Litterall, 6-4, 7-5, in the semis. “The first match was super close. Rose Hill won the first set and we won the second set, so we went to a tiebreaker,” Northcutt said. “We worked really hard and had to focus on consistency there in the tiebreaker and we pulled through and won.” Added Copher: “In the second match we played Morgan County. They’re like 20 minutes away from us and we play them a lot. and I love playing Morgan County. They have great sportsmanship. So, they are always a lot of fun to play and we’re always relaxed on the courts because we are always friendly with each other. We won the first set and then the second one went into a tiebreaker, which we were all just exhausted by the end of it because we’d already played one match in the heat. When there are gaps like that and there’s just a small time to try and close it, we try to focus on consistency rather than trying to make really good shots.” Ashland’s Cameron Brown and Rider Riggs will face Lycans and Sellars, while Sparks and Deerfield will square off against Northcutt and Copher in the doubles finals. The tournament concludes today at the Ashland Tennis Center, with the championship matches beginning at 5 p.m.
