ASHLAND Abby Meek won her first region singles tennis title on Thursday, but the origin of her momentous victory happened 48 hours earlier.
The Ashland sophomore found herself down 4-1 in the opening set of her semifinal match and had to quickly swing the momentum back to her side of the court. The match lasted into the night before Meek made the necessary shots to prevail in a tiebreak.
The stellar play continued into her finals match against Russell’s Mia Ferguson and Meek won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
“It was a different mentality,” Meek said of Tuesday’s match. “I just had to settle in and do my thing. Once I started winning a few games, I started running through them and that helped a lot.
“That match helped me with my confidence. It meant a lot (in the finals match).”
Ashland coach Eddie Sizemore has seen Meek progress during the spring campaign.
“She came out ready to defend and keep the ball in play,” Sizemore said. “She battled and tried to just get one more ball back. The mindset helped her get off to a better start.”
“She’s got better all season long,” he added. “She thought she had a good chance to win and I think it gave her more confidence going in.”
Ferguson was prepared for a tough match but was broken in her first two service games and had to play from behind.
“My serve really messed me up a lot,” Ferguson said. “I went out more confident because I played really well warming up and I was hitting solid first serves. Abby played really well. She had a really good strategy and placed the ball well. There wasn’t much I could do other than getting my serve in more than I did.”
The doubles team of Delaynee and Bellamee Sparks produced some history of their own. They claimed their first region title and second trip to the state tournament after defeating Morgan County’s Cora Beth Hammonds and Kaleigh Murphy, 6-2, 6-2.
“Bellamee is definitely the volley player on our team,” Delaynee Sparks said. “My job is to set her up and hit high lobs to their backhand so she can get up to the net and hit a good volley. It’s our game. We like fast points.”
The sisters have played together since Bellamee’s freshman year. The duo believes they have grown more mentally tough over the past two years.
“We’ve worked a lot on our serves,” Delaynee Sparks said. “Our second serves were dinky serves. I’ve worked a lot on my second serves and my volleys.”
The team acknowledged the gravity of defeating bigger schools, but winning a region title with their sister was a truly special event.
“It has been awesome,” Bellamee Sparks said. “It is something that we get to share and talk about for the rest of our lives.”
It was the first region title for the Royals since their coach David Bush won five consecutive singles titles from 2010-14. Bush said the doubles team excels in the short game around the net.
“The groundstrokes have improved and they are more aggressive at the net than most teams in the region,” Bush said. “It has set them apart and it’s one of the main reasons why they won.
“They beat a lot of good teams that played very well. I am very proud of the way they played and how they handled the pressure.”
Ashland’s Ethan Sellars is heading back to Lexington after he won another boys doubles region title. He had a different partner in 2019 but this year he teamed with Cam Brown. It was Brown’s first doubles championship.
The duo were matched up midway through the season and had only played one match together before the region tournament.
“We are pretty blessed to work so well together,” Brown said. “Our playing styles complement each other. It has worked out well.”
Sellars and Brown defeated teammates SJ Lycans and Cody Camp, 6-3, 6-2, in the championship match. All four players have shared court time together and now have the right fit.
“I’ve played with SJ and practiced with Cody,” Sellars said. “We are all good doubles players, but it was about what would fit the best. Coach Sizemore came up with the idea of putting me and Cam together. During our first match, we just clicked. He is really good on the baseline and I’m more of a net player.”
Sizemore and Ashland’s coaching staff felt the Tomcats’ personnel needed a shake-up. The switch proved to be the right call and propelled both teams to the region final.
“We analyzed how all four players were playing,” Sizemore said, “and we decided that two of them were supreme athletes and shotmakers. The other two were very solid and set-up guys. We had those two guys together and we decided to put the supreme athletes with the set-up guys. It worked out well. All four guys are great players.”
Alden Johnson cemented a great season with his first region singles title. He received a challenge from Russell’s Michael Eastham, but pulled away to win, 6-1, 6-3.
“I’m really excited that I won,” Johnson said. “My name is going to be with the region (champions) and it will stay like that forever.”
Johnson is just a freshman, but displays the confident demeanor of an upperclassman when he is on the court. He advanced to the state tournament as a seventh-grader.
“My serves have grown the most,” Johnson said. “I was a lot smaller in seventh grade. I feel that I’m a lot quicker and I can cover the court very well.”
Sizemore said Johnson’s dedication to the sport has grown over the last two years after last season was canceled. He has plenty of experience at a young age.
“He is a tremendous athlete,” Sizemore said. “He started playing when he was really young. Over the last year, he has really committed himself to just tennis. He has worked on his fitness, his craft and his strokes. When you start committing to one sport and focus on committing your time, it is going to show.”
Johnson had only lost one game all season but Eastham claimed four during the region final match.
“I thought I served very well today,” Eastham said. “I kept trying hard and never gave up.”
Johnson said the match gave him insight on what he should focus on during his preparation for the state tournament, which begins on June 1 in Lexington.
“I feel like I can go in there and win a few matches,” Johnson said. “I will go in with some confidence this time. It showed where I am at to some degree. It tells me what I need to work on.”
All region finalists who played on Thursday advance to the state tournament. Semifinal competitors also will make the trip to Lexington. The list includes Laikin Deerfield (Rose Hill) and Maria Hayes (East Carter) in girls singles. Abby McGuire/Isabella Mayhorn (Ashland) and McKenna Barfield/Anna White (Russell) advance in girls doubles.
Chris Grey (Rowan County) and Ryder Riggs (Ashland) will compete at the state tournament in boys singles. Collin Tuerk/Jordan Justice (Rowan County) and Seth Derscha/Ethan Ratcliff (Russell) enter in boys doubles.
