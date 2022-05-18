ASHLAND Abby Meek doesn’t like playing from behind, but she seems to thrive on it.
The Ashland junior showed her grit and determination after outlasting a strong effort from East Carter’s Maria Hayes to win 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9) on Wednesday during the 16th Region Tournament girls singles final at the Ashland Tennis Center.
Meek completed the comeback victory after dropping the first set. She broke serve at 4-3 in the second and recorded the final two points in the tiebreaker to finally find a sliver of separation.
“Playing from behind is not fun,” Meek said. “I don’t know why it happens a lot. You just have to find a way to turn it around.
“In the second set and tiebreaker, I started making more balls,” she added. “I started using my forehand and started moving it cross-court. I moved my margins in like (Ashland coach) Eddie (Sizemore) was saying and it started working.”
Meek won her second straight region crown. She will join Hayes at the state tournament, which starts on May 31 in Lexington.
“To be able to defend the title, it’s really great,” Meek said. “I am happy to win and keep moving forward.”
Sizemore kept a close eye on the match and saw Meek kept her championship mentality.
“I don’t think she had her best game today, but she had her best effort,” Sizemore said. “She fought harder than she has in two years. Especially late in the tiebreaker, she wasn’t going to beat herself. She had the opportunities to be aggressive after keeping the ball in play to win it.”
Despite falling a couple of points shy, Hayes still walked off the court with a smile after the quality tennis she produced during the 2-hour, 42-minute marathon match.
“I’m a little disappointed, but I don’t think I could have played any better,” Hayes said. “From the first game, I was struggling a little bit with my legs and my back. I fought through it and gave it all I had.”
Hayes had reached a region final as an eighth-grader, but it was her first trip to the championship in the singles division.
“It means a lot,” Hayes said. “I had a shaky quarterfinal (on Tuesday) but I played well in the semifinals. With it being my senior year, I am very happy to make it this far.”
“She works as hard as she always does,” East Carter coach Jeffrey Porter added. “She had a good strategy against Meek, and it worked a lot of the time. She was able to defend her way to a lot of good shots. They both hung tough. We were proud of her.”
Ashland’s Ethan Sellars won his seventh region title, between tennis and basketball.
SJ Lycans and Sellars collected their first championship as a duo after they defeated Ashland teammates Cam Brown and Ryder Riggs, 6-0, 6-2, to claim the boys doubles title.
Sellars and Brown won the region crown last season. Sellars feels his tennis game also complements Lycans’s.
“It something that coach Sizemore does,” Sellars said. “We really don’t know who we are playing with until the latter half of the year. All four guys are interchangeable. We all could have made it to the championship together. Once SJ and I started playing together, we started to get in a groove and our chemistry started building up.”
Lycans and Sellars have been in pressure-packed games on the gridiron and basketball court, respectively. The atmosphere is a little more relaxed with a racket in hand, but it still is competitive.
“It’s athleticism,” Lycans said. “We are an athletic duo. It’s what we are about. We get up to the net and we own the net. It’s how we win our games and how we triumphed today.
“We are both pretty confident players,” he added. “We will hit our balls, and even if we miss, we will get the same ball again. Even on the football field, that’s how I am with kicking. When I hit a bad ball, if I would change something, I might miss the next one. It’s about being consistent, confident and keep grinding.”
Sellars has won a region doubles title with three different partners.
“We feel like Ethan and SJ are similar,” Sizemore said. “It’s why we had them apart last year. They both are very athletic and both playmakers. We think they have a very high ceiling together. We think they can go to State and do a little damage.”
Ashland’s Alden Johnson won his second consecutive boys singles title in convincing fashion over Russell’s Michael Eastham, 6-0, 6-1.
The match had extra incentive because it determined the team title. Ashland won the crown by a 14-13 margin.
The top-seeded Johnson said he doesn’t mind the bigger spotlight. He wants to focus on his match and the team’s success.
“There was definitely more pressure this year because we were tied in the team format,” Johnson said. “This one meant a little more because it was more for the team.
“I feel a little bit of pressure, but I try not to think about it in that way. I just try and go out there and play my game and see how it goes.”
Johnson won two matches at the state tournament last year and hopes his improved footwork will carry him further on his return trip.
“I’m trying to get my feet a little bit better,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to get quicker and definitely working on consistency. Once you get up to that top level, that’s what it really comes down to. It’s who wants it more.”
Johnson has faced Eastham several times and said he always receives a challenge from his counterpart on the court.
“(Michael) is a solid player all around,” Johnson said. “He’s definitely given me my best matches around here. He’s got a good serve and forehand.”
Eastham was equally complimentary on his opponent’s shot making.
“He hits with conviction in every shot he makes,” Eastham said.
Sizemore has seen Johnson elevate his game over his sophomore season.
“He’s bigger and he’s stronger,” Sizemore said. “He is faster, and he works on his game all the time. He moves extremely well. He can grind and not miss, or he can play aggressive. He pretty much has all the tools in his toolbox.”
The Russell senior said another appearance in the state tournament will be the wonderful way to end his high school career before heading to Shawnee State University.
“I could live without it, but I’m happy that I got the chance,” said Eastham.
Rose Hill’s Bellamee Sparks had to choose another doubles partner after her sister, Delaynee, graduated. Laikin Deerfield stepped in and the duo won the girls doubles title by defeating Rowan County’s Lydia Copher and Natalie Northcutt, 6-0, 6-2.
It will be the third trip to the state tournament for Sparks and the second for Deerfield.
“I’ve had really awesome partners when I did it,” Sparks said. “We know my weaknesses, which is the back line. I love the net. To have two players that can hit the baseline and hit the net, it’s really nice to have.”
When asked about the differences between her two partners, Sparks was quick to answer.
“I can’t yell at her,” Sparks said with a grin, referring to Deerfield. “My sister and I would get into big arguments on the court. I think it’s worked out better for Laikin and me because we keep each other calm.”
Deerfield said the partnership grows stronger each time they step on the court.
“It was honestly a gift from God,” Deerfield said. “I didn’t expect to be playing doubles this year. I was blessed to play with Bell. It’s amazing. We have figured out our strategies and put them together to work as a team.”
Rose Hill coach David Bush said Deerfield and Sparks possess different strengths that keep leading to wins.
“Laikin played for us last year and did pretty well in the semifinals,” Bush said. “And I was looking at who would be playing singles and doubles. Honestly, I thought Laikin would be a great fit for Bell as a partner. Their games complement each other.”
Region semifinals, finalists and champions all advance to the state tournament. Russell’s Bella Quinn and Ava O’Neal earned a spot on the state stage in girls doubles, along with Morgan County’s Cora Beth Hammonds and Lily Litteral.
In boys doubles, Russell’s Parker Whitlock and Gunner Cassity will join teammates Reggie Bechtel and Seth Derscha in the State field.
Russell’s Bryson Hill and Rowan County’s Chris Gray will advance to Lexington in boys singles. Greenup County’s Ava Dupuy and Russell’s Anna White will be part of the girls state singles bracket.
There were several region repeats, but Sizemore experienced tournament director duties for the first time.
“It’s definitely a different hat to wear,” Sizemore said. “It’s added a lot more responsibility. … It’s a handful. I would really like to think Larra, Maci and Mia Ferguson for helping me so much. Larra has run it for years. It’s like I’m interning under her, so next year I can solo it.”
Eastham won the boys’ sportsmanship award. Copher took home the honor on the girls side.
Russell won the girls team title.