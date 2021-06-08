FLEMINGSBURG A fastball, down the middle, maybe a little outside.
It's the pitch Lewis County catcher Kelsi Tackett saw in the 12th inning of Monday's 16th Region semifinal against Boyd County. Her two-run single was also the reason her team took a 5-3 win and meets defending champion Ashland in tonight's 6 p.m. final at Fleming County.
Tackett's single scored Madison Liles and winning pitcher Emily Cole. After the game, Tackett was a little soft-spoken.
“I'm just tired,” Tackett said.
Lewis County is in the regional final for the first time in school history. Vanceburg's Lady Lions are also playing because of what Cole did in the circle. She had a career-high 22 strikeouts, surrendering only a single after the second inning.
“That's so special to us,” Cole said of playing one more game. “We just want to bring home that regional championship. I have all the confidence in this team to bring it home.”
Cole didn't know she'd thrown 191 pitches.
“Oh, that's a lot,” she said.
Lewis County coach Joe Hampton – better known for his years leading the boys basketball team – said nothing he's ever done on the hardwood prepared him for Monday.
“That's a tough question because I've coached a long time in a different sport,” Hampton said. “You've been in battles like this (where) it's back-and-forth, back-and-forth. It's just different in softball.”
Monday started like it would be a 22-21 slug-a-rama.
Lewis County (20-8) turned doubles from Kayla Sullivan and Madison Liles and Cole's infield single into a 2-0 first-inning lead.
Boyd County (23-13) scored three runs before Cole rung up her first strikeout. She recovered nicely, striking out Kyli Kouns and Kylie Peterman to end the inning.
In the second, Sullivan's second double and Sarah Paige Weddington's single tied the score at 3-3 – where it stayed for at least 90 minutes.
It stayed because Boyd County stranded 15 runners. The most frustrating – at least for Cannonsburg's Lady Lions – possibly was leaving the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings.
It stayed because Lewis County left 11 on base, including five in the first three innings and three in the seventh. Boyd County's Sara Bays threw 141 pitches and struck out seven.
And it stayed because five of Cole's strikeouts – Peterman in the first, Kouns in the second, Megan Castle in the sixth and Alex Blanton in the ninth and 11th – doused rallies.
After Weddington grounded to Bays to open the 12th, Liles reached first on an error. Cole was intentionally walked and Alanna Puente singled.
Cole caught Kouns and Peterman looking in the bottom of the 12th, and Castle's grounder ended the game.
“There's nothing really to say,” Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said. “It was two really good ball teams playing hard.”
Ashland and Lewis County are a stark contrast. The Kittens go for their seventh championship since 2010, while the Lady Lions had not won a regional game before Saturday's opening-round victory over Rowan County.
“You can't knock that door down if you don't get to the door,” Hampton said. “So, we're there knocking on it. We'd like to knock it down.”
LEWIS CO. 210 000 000 002 – 5 12 1
BOYD CO. 300 000 000 000 – 3 4 3
Cole and Tackett; Bays and Kouns. WP-Cole; LP-Bays. 2B-Sullivan (LC) 2, Liles (LC), Johnson (LC).