BY JAMES COLLIER
FOR THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
VANCEBURG Fire is the combination of heat, fuel and oxygen formed by a chemical reaction.
Haven Ford is the definition of fire.
Ford went 3 for 4 with two home runs—a solo shot and an inside-the-park grand slam in the sixth inning—to lift the Vikings into the region championship with a 15-1 win over Ashland in six innings.
“It's so hard to talk about her because she’s just so good,” Vikings skipper Larry Sloan said. “She’s so knowledgeable and so into the ball game and makes such good decisions that it's just unbelievable. Unless you watch her, every day and get to be around her, you might miss that. She’s a coach on the field and a player on the field. It's unbelievable.”
Ford had been quiet thus far in the tournament offensively until the senior led off the sixth with a blast into the Vanceburg skylight well beyond the left field wall for her 17th long ball of the season. Ford’s second time through in the frame saw a ball destined for another home run click the yellow cap on the top of the fence and carom back into the playing field. But by the time the Kittens' defense gathered the ball, Ford was already racing home with a grand slam.
“We kept them in check there for a little bit but there’s only so many times you can play with fire and not get burnt,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “At some point, you are going to get burnt and she’s the player she is for a reason.”
Ford drove in six of the 15 Vikings runs, including four of the nine in the visiting sixth that pushed the game well out of reach after Ashland stayed even after three.
Kassie Perkins opened the scoring with a solo shot to left on the first pitch of the second for a 1-0 Vikings lead. Katie Samuel scored after reaching on a one-out walk, moved to third on an Aubrey McCreary single and crossed the dish on a Grace Delaney fielder’s choice that evened the game at 1-1 through three innings.
“I really felt good about it,” Ingram said of getting in the run. “We got the run there and I thought we were going to get on a little run there and Trinity (Lambert) wiggled out of trouble all night. She pitched a heck of a game. Give her credit. She got out of that jam (in the third) and then they got her a couple and we couldn’t answer and then it started snowballing from there.”
Rowan County grabbed the lead for good behind a four-run fourth inning that featured only two hits. The Vikings worked four walks and a hit batsman to send 10 batters to the plate in the frame. Perkins doubled to start the fifth and later scored on a Makayla Hughes single to right but would leave the bases loaded with a 6-1 lead.
McCreary smashed a double off the fence in right-center in the home fifth for her second hit of the night, but Lambert again danced out of the inning unscathed that led to the Vikings' big inning with Ford leading off the sixth.
“She pitched a real good ball game and I thought she got better as we went farther into the game,” Sloan said of Lambert. “She got a lot more comfortable after she got that lead. It showed there at the end by striking them out with a lot of movement on her pitches. It was a real good win.”
Lambert fanned eight and scattered three hits over six innings while walking three.
Lauren Eastham had a single and triple behind Ford. Perkins reached base in all five plate appearances and Lambert added a pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt.
“She bats three to always bat in the first inning,” Sloan said of Ford. “That’s why you have her up there. When she comes up and they do walk her, you’ve got some pretty good hitters up behind her that are going to put the ball in play most of the time and they are going to do some damage if they hit it hard.”
Rowan County will meet Lewis County in a rematch of the Lions' season-opener in Morehead, won by the Vikings, 5-4. Emily Cole struck out 10 that night and allowed only one earned run on five hits. Sloan knows the challenge that awaits as Rowan County competes for only its third region crown and first since 2008.
“We’ve had an outstanding year and (Lewis) had some hiccups in the road,” Sloan said. “But we’ve known all along, when Emily goes inside the circle, you had better be ready to play and you better play your best and not make any mistakes or you will go home a loser. I’ve got all the respect in the world for that young lady.”
Cole fanned 15 batters to defeat Boyd County in the earlier semifinal to push her strikeout total for the season to 359 and the top spot in the state.
Ashland ends its season 9-24 after upsetting East Carter in the opening round.
“I just told my team, we grinded it out this year and just never could get it all together,” Ingram said. “I felt like we did against East and we had a good start today. But I think getting the win over East gives us a springboard into next year.”
ROWAN CO. 010 419 — 15 17 1
ASHLAND 001 000 — 1 3 0
Lambert and Eastham; Laine, Erwin (4), Samuel (6) and Patrick. W—Lambert. L—Laine. 2B—Perkins (R), Caskey (R), McCreary (A). 3B—Eastham (R). HR—Perkins (R), Ford 2 (R).