LICKING RIVER You don't have to tell Raceland's softball team about the gargantuan task that awaits.
Just don't say the Rams have no chance at a 16th Region championship.
Raceland advanced to tonight's title game at Joe Stacy Recreational Complex thanks to Tuesday's 6-2 win over East Carter. The Rams meet defending champion Lewis County – a 6-3 winner over Boyd County – for the title at 6:30 p.m.
“I'm not surprised, no, because this is what we've working toward all season,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “We work for the postseason."
When Raceland third baseman Reagan Mackie was asked about Lewis County, she immediately became stern-faced.
“We're a very competitive team, with each other and with our opponents,” Mackie said. “Everybody thinks we can't do it. We just want to prove them wrong.
“That's our main goal.”
Raceland is still playing partly because of what Mackie, Kali Vance and Baylee Burney did.
Mackie was 2 for 4 with two doubles, Vance was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one batted in, and Burney added a double and an RBI.
Pitching ruled the first two innings. Raceland's Davanna Grubb and East Carter's Stephany Tussey allowed just one hit apiece.
It was a much different story in the third – Raceland (15-18) scored four times in varied ways.
Makenzie Bradley reached first on one of East Carter's three errors and scored on Vance's double to center. The next hitter, Burney, doubled to left to score Vance, and Burney scored on Grubb's sacrifice fly.
Makena Francis was next. She walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
“We made a couple mistakes,” East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. “When you get to these situations, when you've got teams that really hit the ball well, you can't do that.”
East Carter (26-7) needed just one swing to cut the lead in half. Trina Porter's two-run homer in the fourth scored Audrey Manning, who had singled.
From there, Grubb stifled the Raiders. Adriana Cordle's seventh-inning single was East Carter's only other hit.
“We hit the ball; we just hit it right at everybody all night,” Calhoun said.
Raceland extended its lead to 5-2 in the fifth on Mackie's second double and Bryna Wellman's single. In the sixth, Francis singled home Vance.
Cordle's single ultimately went for naught. Manning popped up to Ratliff, who tossed the ball to Francis, who caught Cordle off base to end the game.
E. CARTER 000 200 0 – 2 4 3
RACELAND 004 011 x – 6 8 2
Tussey, Rice (4) and Porter; Grubb and Vance. W -- Grubb. L -- Tussey. HR -- Porter (EC). 2B -- R. Mackie 2 (R), Vance (R), Burney (R).