VANCEBURG Emily Cole was not going to beat Boyd County at the plate in the 16th Region Semifinals Monday night.
Summer Egbert took care of business with one swing of the bat for the host Lions with a fifth-inning grand slam to send Lewis County into tonight’s region championship with a 9-1 defeat of Boyd County.
“I have told Summer all season she is my gamechanger and that’s exactly what she was tonight,” Lewis County skipper Chad Case said. “That home run at that time, in that moment, couldn’t have been more perfect for her and this team.”
Lewis County (26-9) opened the fifth with a leadoff walk from Kaylen Case followed by a single from Sarah Weddington to bring Cole to the plate. Before she ever reached the batter’s box, Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler motioned to put her on first with her second consecutive intentional walk. The move, however, backfired as Egbert blasted a no-doubter to center for a 5-0 lead.
“It was a tight game until the situation came up to walk Cole,” Wheeler said. “It was the right thing to do and you take your chances with Egbert. With no outs, you are hoping to get out of the inning by giving up one run. Hats off to (Egbert). She produced in a critical situation that stretched the lead.”
Wheeler had plenty of reasons to work around Cole as she lifted the first pitch offered to her over the fence in right-center for a 1-0 lead in the first and let her work inside the circle do the rest of her talking. Cole gave up four hits and struck out 15 batters while allowing only one free pass.
“Emily is being the leader she is and she is setting the pace for these young ladies,” Case said. “She had another great night in the circle with 15 Ks. I have never seen her more focused than she is right now.”
Cole fanned at least two batters in every frame with the exception of the third and closed the seventh, recording all three outs with a strikeout. But her offense aided her ability to attack the zone after supplying four more runs in the sixth behind singles from Case, Weddington and Kiya Noble. Jerra Lucas also supplied a sacrifice fly.
Weddington paced Lewis County with three hits, including a double. Lucas added two. Savanna Henderson had two of the four Boyd County (26-9) hits and scored their lone run in the seventh.
After the contest brought Boyd County’s season to a close, Wheeler announced his decision to retire to spend more time with his family.
“It is the right time to step away,” Wheeler said. “I’ve done it so long and I’ve always done it for the right reasons, helping kids. I can honestly say I think it was done the right way. Not many people have had the opportunity to spend that much time in coaching. It's made me a better person. I’m leaving a great group of kids for someone to coach. But I’m tired and I’m looking forward to spending time with my wife, kids and grandchildren and doing family things.”
Lewis County turns its attention toward the team that gave them a season-opening loss, 5-4 in hopes of capturing their third consecutive region crown on their home field.
"I couldn’t be more proud of this team and where we are at right now,” Case said.
Rowan and Lewis are both in search of their third region championship. Rowan went back-to-back in 2008-09.
BOYD CO. 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
LEWIS CO. 100 044 X — 9 9 1
Thompson and Kouns; Cole and Lucas. W—Cole. L—Thompson. 2B—Weddington (L). HR—Cole (L), Egbert (L).