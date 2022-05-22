INDEX As the season wore on, Raceland wasn't that far from where Destiny Goins wanted it to be, even during an up-and-down first season with her in charge.
The Rams validated those experiences on Saturday. Raceland knocked off Bath County, the winningest team in the 16th Region Tournament field, 7-6, in the quarterfinals at Joe Stacy Recreational Complex.
"The girls came out ready to go, and that was a heck of a ball game, that's for sure," Goins said.
Raceland got all its offense in a seven-run fifth inning. It helped the Rams come back from a two-run hole and allowed them to withstand four runs from the Wildcats after that.
"I think the girls got up there and had some confidence," Goins said of the big inning. "We told them, 'Hey, we gotta kick it in gear right now; we can't let (Bath County pitcher Kirsten Vice) keep grooving, so we gotta kick it in gear and score some runs,' and they did."
Kali Vance went 3 for 4 and Raceland (14-18) capitalized on six Bath County errors in that fifth frame.
That got the Wildcats, who at 29-9 completed their winningest season in program history, uncharacteristically on their heels.
"Credit to them, they put the ball in play and they put the ball in play hard," Bath County coach Kenny Williams said of Raceland. "Those weren't little slow rollers. They were some pretty good shots there.
"Early in the game, we talked about what we wanted to do was put the pressure on them. I think they flipped it and put the pressure on us."
That was a plus for Raceland, which committed only one error after having trouble with that in big games earlier in the year.
"We told them, if you want to play in these games, then we've gotta play clean," Goins said. "That's what they did today. We focused on that at practice, and they came out and put it to work today."
Bath County, which finishes the season with the fourth-most runs in a year in 16th Region softball history, wasn't going out that easily. The Wildcats got two back in the bottom of the fifth on Ashtyn Barrett's solo shot and Ashlee Rogers's RBI single off the fence in center field.
Barrett led off the bottom of the seventh with another home run and Rogers supplied a run-scoring groundout to get the margin back to one.
Raceland's Davanna Grubb settled, though, and induced two groundouts -- the latter one back to herself -- to end the game.
Down three entering the bottom of the seventh, Williams still liked Bath County's chances, with the top of the order coming up.
"She put us on her back," he said of Barrett. "I felt like we're looking good, we're coming in there 1-2-3-4-5, and it just didn't go our way."
It went Raceland's, for the 11th straight time in the series. Bath County last beat the Rams in 2009.
Grubb got the decision for Raceland, going the distance and scattering 12 hits.
Vice took the loss for the Wildcats, also firing seven frames.
Barrett went 3 for 4. Diamond Wills was 4 for 4, with two bunt singles, a swinging bunt and a double. Rogers had two hits and four RBIs, and Taylor Hodson added two base knocks.
Raceland advances to meet East Carter in Monday's region tournament semifinals.
RACELAND 000 070 0 -- 7 6 1
BATH CO. 002 020 2 -- 6 12 7
Grubb and Vance; Vice and Hughes. W -- Grubb. L -- Vice. 2B -- Vance (R), Kartchner (R), Wills (BC), Rogers (BC). HR -- Barrett 2 (BC).
