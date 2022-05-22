INDEX Instead of packing it in, down four runs early, Ashland hung a seven-spot to take control of its 16th Region Tournament quarterfinal on Saturday.
Instead of conceding it to the Kittens, East Carter overcame that deficit a chunk at a time.
"We had a bad inning," Raiders coach Derek Calhoun said. "They made contact. Ashland does that. ... But we told the girls when they came off, it's a long ball game -- we still had plenty of at-bats left -- not to get down and play that next inning.
"That's what we did. We battled, got a run here, a run there, and then had a chance to win it there at the end."
East Carter took advantage of that chance. With Adriana Cordle on second base in the bottom of the seventh inning of a tie game, Olivia Adams dropped a perfectly placed bunt that allowed Cordle to motor home without a play at the plate, handing the Raiders an 8-7 victory at Joe Stacy Recreational Complex.
The wheels started turning for East Carter as soon as Cordle singled to start the bottom of the seventh. They accelerated when she took second on a passed ball with no outs.
Adams, an eighth-grader playing in her first region tournament game, handcuffed the Kittens defense with the placement of her bunt.
"Honestly, there's no answer for that bunt," Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. "That's the perfect bunt, and in that situation, give East credit."
It made a winner of Raiders reliever Payton Rice, who entered the circle for the first time since breaking her ankle in March. She took the ball with Ashland in the middle of a seven-run fourth inning, got the final out of that frame and then threw three scoreless innings to stifle the Kittens' sprint.
Rice retired the final six Ashland batters she faced, assisted by a pair of nice snags by first baseman Audrey Manning in the seventh.
"She gives a little different dimension," Calhoun said of Rice. "Her and Stephany (Tussey are) two totally different pitchers. Steph does a lot of off-speed stuff; Payton's more of our power pitcher, move the ball in and out of the zone. She did an excellent job and kept their batters off-balance those last three innings."
Ingram called the pitching change "a pivotal point in the ball game."
"We were obviously on a roll," he continued. "That squelched our rally and we really couldn't get our footing back on her."
Manning was 3 for 4 and Adams had two hits for East Carter (26-6), which won its first region tournament game since 2018.
The Raiders broke on top with Rice's RBI single in the first and added three more in the third when Lydia Combs was hit by a pitch and Chloe Shelton worked a walk with the bases loaded and Tussey produced a sacrifice fly.
Ashland (10-20) got those back and then some in the fourth. Addi Laine and Maddie Kersey hit RBI singles, Grace DeLaney coaxed a bases-loaded walk, Alauna Troxler added a sac fly, Jenna DeLaney rapped a two-run single and Jada Erwin doubled home one more.
That put the Kittens up three. But Manning singled home a run in the fourth, and an error on Trina Porter's grounder in the sixth allowed two runs to score to tie the game.
Despite inexperience and injuries contributing to a difficult season that yielded Ashland's worst record since 2003, the Kittens were still five defensive outs from the region semifinals before the miscue on Porter's ball.
"Two weeks ago, we get run-ruled," Ingram said. "We finally figured it out. ... They finally clicked. It's big. It just stinks you have to wait until next year, but that's just part of the process."
Kersey was 2 for 3 to pace Ashland. Erwin went the distance and took the decision.
East Carter meets Raceland in Monday's region semifinals.
ASHLAND 000 700 0 -- 7 7 2
E. CARTER 103 102 1 -- 8 10 2
Erwin and Patrick; Tussey, Rice (4) and Porter. W -- Rice. L -- Erwin. 2B -- Erwin (A), Prichard (EC).
