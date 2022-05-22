INDEX The Boyd County bats were as hot as the sun beaming down on the playing surface at the Joe Stacy Recreational Complex.
Kyli Kouns went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs as Boyd County rolled past Morgan County, 15-1, in five innings in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.
Boyd County (23-8) pounded out 15 hits in its four offensive innings, but coach Dave Wheeler was not happy with the overall approach.
“We didn’t swing the bat well,” Wheeler said. “I thought we jumped at some pitches but sometimes that happens. It's the 11 a.m. game, awful hot and the first game of the tournament.”
After a quiet first, Boyd County tacked on six in the second, highlighted by a two-RBI triple and a 6-0 lead after two. But the Lions found some two-out magic in the third after plating eight runs — seven with two outs -- and a 14-1 advantage after three.
“We’re a good two-strike hitting team,” Wheeler said. “We talk a lot about swinging at pitches we can handle and stuff we can maintain and control. I think we swung at three bad pitches the whole time. Those were pitches that were up and in order to beat people you have to swing at pitches that are down. That’s when you hit the ball hard on the ground and make them have to make a play on it. When they have to catch it and throw it again, your odds get a lot better when that happens.”
Morgan County coach Eric Conley said the disastrous third inning has been a part of the game that has haunted them all season.
“When we have a bad inning, it really bites us and when you are playing a good team, it’s hard to come back from that,” Conley said. “Our girls fought and gave it all they had. That’s all we can ask for from them.”
Emily Shivel opened the third with a single to center and scored on a single by Savanna Henderson to push the Boyd County lead to 7-1. Morgan County third baseman Ally Smith flashed some leather at the hot corner for a double play, but the top of the Lions order was back to work to the tune of six consecutive hits accented by an RBI double by Kouns as the lead grew to 13.
“When we play well, we’re a good team,” Conley said. “When we start having the errors, it seems to escalate and fall apart really quick.”
As hot as the Lions bats were throughout, so was Sara Bays in the circle. Bays's only hit allowed was Cheyenne Carver's triple to right in the third.
“Sara did a good job,” Wheeler said. “She was in command and hit her spots and we played exceptional defense behind her and made some nice plays. We weren’t on the field a lot for defense and had some long extended innings offensively. We manufactured some runs and that was a good game to get some of the jitters out because we have some new players that’s never experienced postseason play before.”
Morgan County closes the season 15-15 after advancing to the region tournament for the first time since 2010.
“It’s a big deal for our program,” Conley said. “Even when we played in the district championship, our girls were really disappointed to lose that game. Same thing happened to us in the district championship. It was a 9-1 game and we gave up a four-run inning. Take that inning and mistakes out, it’s a different ball game and our girls understood that. The big thing for us is we are trying to change the culture. We are no longer satisfied with second place.”
Boyd County will meet Lewis County on Monday in the region semifinals.
MORGAN CO. 001 00 — 1 1 3
BOYD CO. 068 1X — 15 15 0
Keeton, Smith (4) and Sword; Bays and Kouns. W—Bays. L—Keeton. 2B—Kouns (B). 3B—Kouns (BC), Carver (MC).