MOREHEAD When the brackets were unveiled for the 16th Region Tournament on Friday, Raceland found out that it went out of the frying pan and was put right back into the fire.
The Rams had just taken the two-time defending region champion Lewis County to 10 innings in the 63rd District championship. Raceland learned at the draw meeting that they will open region play against 30-game winner, Rowan County.
“We just have to bring the same energy that we did against Lewis County the other night,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “We will be alright. We will practice hard and hopefully come out prepared (on Saturday).
The Rams shouldn’t feel any heat because they already have the experience of advancing to the region final last year. A solid performance against the Lions will fuel their determination.
“They played some of the best ball they’ve played all year (against Lewis),” Goins said. “They had a lot of heart and they had no quit. Having that type of battle mentality, it will be really important.”
The times were altered after the draw to accommodate a school’s graduation. The bracket will remain the same and the schedule of events will revert back to normal in the semifinals.
Raceland (19-4-1) will meet in today’s second first-round game at 2. Rowan County (30-4-1) is guided by senior Haven Ford. Coach Larry Slone said the team follows her lead but the club has grown together this season. The Vikings and Rams haven’t met since 2019.
“They are a very good team,” Slone said. “If we play well, it should be a great game. Then we will let it fall where it falls.”
East Carter (22-12) vs. Ashland (8-23), noonRaiders coach Derek Calhoun believes his team heads into the region tournament with plenty of momentum. East Carter has played a tough schedule and hopes it pays dividends this week.
“We have been playing well,” Calhoun said. “The key for us has been our pitching and defense. We have been getting some timely hitting that we didn’t have the last three or four games (of the regular season). We were leaving too many runners on base.”
The Kittens have won eight games this season but coach Scott Ingram has seen his squad improve every game. The region tournament allows his team to begin with a new slate.
“It’s what you play for,” Ingram said. “You are playing for tournament time. After you get through the district, you are playing for this tournament. As nice as it is to win a bunch of games in the regular season, if you don’t deliver in the postseason, it can leave a bad taste in your mouth. But we can turn around what wasn’t a great season, and nobody remembers it. We are playing for the postseason. At the end of the day, that’s what matters.”
East Carter has won the last two meetings, including a victory in the same round of the region tournament last season.
Lewis County (24-9) vs. West Carter (16-15), 4 p.m.The Comets will play in their first region tournament game in four years and enter with their first winning season since 2012 under third-year coach Zach Stevens.
“We set our realistic goals this year,” Stevens said. “We wanted to win some district games, stay out of the 4-seed and make the region tournament. We have accomplished the goals that we set at the beginning of the year. Now, we will see if we can exceed those goals.”
The Lions have their sights set on a third straight region title. It would mean even more to seniors, Emily Cole and Sarah Paige Weddington, and the rest of the Lewis County roster to win it on their home field, according to coach Chad Case.
Case said his team produced two stellar performances in the district tournament and appear locked in to hoist another postseason trophy.
“I’ve never seen my group so focused as they are right now,” Case said. “We know going into this tournament that every team is capable of beating us and we have to be ready to play in that first game against West Carter. We came off a couple of great wins against Greenup County and Raceland. We are in one of the toughest districts around. Coming out of that district is a major accomplishment.”
Stevens said one key for his club is to “limit the damage.”
“Lewis County is going to put the ball in play,” Stevens said. “They are a good hitting team. They are the two-time defending champs for a reason. We just want to make the plays and if Emily Cole makes a mistake, we need to capitalize.”
Boyd County (23-13) vs. Fleming County (17-15), 6 p.m.Panthers coach Joshua Stamm said his team has looked good on paper and that has transitioned onto the field as the season has progressed.
It culminated with a district tournament win over Bath County last week in Morehead.
“It’s something that we knew we could do all year,” Stamm said. “If put everything on paper, the two times we played them, we beat them on paper. We gave them the errors that gave them the edge. But to go into the district as the underdog, a lot of people didn’t think we would do what we did. I knew we had the capability and the abilities to do it.”
Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler said his team has made some tremendous strides his season and is excelling at the right time of the year. Wheeler said they are “ready to go play.” The Lions have defeated Fleming County twice this season but would never look past any team with a State berth on the line.
“Every team here has a purpose,” Wheeler said. “They are here because they earned their way. You never overlook any team in the postseason.”
“It’s honestly a matchup I was looking forward to and the draw I wanted,” Stamm added. “I wanted another chance at Boyd County.”