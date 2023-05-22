VANCEBURG Timely hitting was key for Rowan County Sunday night in the Vikings' meeting with Raceland in the opening round of the 16th Region softball tournament.
But no hit was any bigger than Brynlee Walker's, the Vikings' ninth hitter in the lineup, who led off the third inning with a solo shot over the scoreboard to give Rowan a 1-0 lead. The Vikings added two more in the frame, but the solo shot proved to be enough to lift Rowan County to a 5-0 win over Raceland.
“When you get a home run out of the bottom (of the order) to help you get on the board, that makes things a lot easier,” Rowan County skipper Larry Slone said.
To add insult to injury for Raceland, the Rams had loaded the bases in the top half of the third but failed to push a run across. Raceland again loaded the bases in the fifth but could not dent the scoreboard as the Rams stranded 10 runners on base in the contest.
“We just couldn’t push one across,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “We said if it came down to leaving runners on base, we would mercy every team we play. It is what it is and we just couldn’t find what we needed to find when we had runners on.”
But one of the biggest shots to the Rams rally cries came in the fourth after Makena Francis opened the inning with a single and a Baylee Burney flare that appeared destined for the gap in left-center was snared from the air by Vikings shortstop Haven Ford who promptly doubled off Francis for the double play.
“Nobody else but her makes that play,” Goins said of Ford. “We were going and Makena thought it was down, so she was being aggressive and was going, but it wasn’t. Nobody makes that play but Haven. That was certainly a tough blow to take in that moment of the game.”
Rowan’s timely hitting came through again in the fifth after Malana Hamm doubled and an intentional walk to Ford put two on for Lauren Eastham and the Vikings catcher came up clutch with a two-RBI double and a 5-0 lead.
“Lauren and Haven really came through big,” Slone said. “Nothing is going to be easy now. When you get to the regional tournament, the intensity is super strong and you must recognize it and have the nerve to play through it. We played through it really well and swung the bat when we needed to.”
Eastham went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Raceland (19-15-1) kept the deficit at five through six, but the Rams were retired in order in the seventh to end their season one win shy of 20.
“We’re losing three great seniors that brought a lot to our lineup,” Goins said. “Last year we ended in a losing season and this year we had the winning season and I think we made some necessary improvements to get to where we are now even though we didn’t finish as far into the tournament as we did last year. I’m really happy with our progress and I look forward to next season.”
Peyton Mackie, Kali Vance, Kaitlin Kartchner and Makenzie Bradley each had two hits for the Rams. Vance doubled for the lone Rams extra-base hit.
Slone complimented Raceland’s grit in the contest.
“They didn’t give up and they kept playing,” he said. “A lot of teams can give up and will implode and kind of let things get away. They did not and they are very good. We didn’t get to play them this year and I have all the respect for them in the world because they played hard. Defensively they are really good.”
The win over Raceland marks the first time Rowan County defeated the Rams in the regional round since 2007 when they won, 4-2.
Rowan County (31-4) will meet Ashland in the second semifinal for a berth in Tuesday’s championship game.
“I told the girls, nothing comes easy,” Slone said. “You have to come out tomorrow and play the same way. Can’t make mistakes and hit the ball in the clutch (situations). I just want my girls to come out and play hard and enjoy it.
RACELAND 000 000 0 — 0 9 2
ROWAN CO. 003 020 X — 5 8 0
Grubb and Vance; Perkins, Lambert (5) and Eastham. W—Perkins. L—Grubb. SV—Lambert. 2B—Vance (Ra), Eastham 2 (RC), Hamm (RC). HR—Walker (RC).