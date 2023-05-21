VANCEBURG It took a couple of innings for Boyd County to fall into a rhythm, but once they were in sync there was no stopping them.
The Lions defeated Fleming County, 9-3, to advance in the 16th Region Tournament.
When asked what made the difference in the game, Boyd County coach Dave Wheeler had a simple answer.
“At-bats and a good pitch count,” Wheeler said. “We had a lot of 2-2, 3-2 at-bats. We made them throw a lot of pitches. When you get in tournament time, you just have to try to advance and not look ahead. We knew what was ahead, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t take care of the situation that’s at hand.”
The loss brings an end to the Panthers’ season at 11-17.
After walking the leadoff batter, Ava Watson, Boyd County gave up just one hit in the top of the first but it was enough to get Watson home to put the Panthers up 1-0 early.
The Lions responded by plating two runners in the bottom of the first. Both scored after Sara Bays hit a ball that was mishandled in the infield and rolled to the outfield.
Fleming County loaded the bases in the top of the second, with just one out, but Boyd County was able to escape without giving up a run thanks to a much-needed strikeout and a popup foul snagged by Savanna Henderson from third base.
The Lions couldn’t carry that momentum into the bottom of the second, as they were turned away after a 1-2-3 inning.
The bottom of the third inning was a different story for Boyd County.
The Lions added two runs to their lead with a two-run bomb from Henderson.
“I can’t say enough good things about how well Savanna played today,” Wheeler said. “She hit that big home run and gave us momentum.”
The homer overshadowed an amazing diving catch in left field from Ava Watson which recorded the second out just before Henderson came to the plate.
With Boyd County’s lead at 4-1, the Panthers got one back after Ariana Adams sent a shot into left field that brought home a run.
“We had some timely hits, but they just weren’t timely enough,” Fleming County coach Joshua Stamm said. “We left the bases loaded three times, so if you go back and we make the shots we should’ve made, it could’ve changed things.”
In the bottom of the fourth, an error on a single from Addi Miller turned a base hit into an inside-the-park home run, giving Boyd County a 5-2 lead.
After Fleming County posted its first hitless outing in a 1-2-3 inning to start the fifth, the Lions poured on more offense in the bottom of the frame.
Bays got things going with an RBI double.
Henderson would bring another run in on the next at-bat.
Maddison Badgett, who entered for Bays, stole home on a passed ball for the third run of the inning.
The last run would come as the Panthers walked with the bases loaded.
Peyton Allison got a hit in an attempt to get Fleming County going. Allison had a hit in all three at-bats, the only player perfect from the batter’s box in the game.
“Peyton has come a long way,” Stamm said. “She’s worked hard for this team. I’m proud of her. She never quit.”
A standup double from Sadie Price would bring Allison home, but that would be all the Panthers could muster.
The run was scored with just one out, and the bases would eventually load afterward, but a 5-6-3 double play would allow the Lions to get out of the frame without incurring any more damage.
Boyd County moves on in the bracket to face Lewis County for a trip to the region championship game.
“We’ve met them several times in the postseason,” Wheeler said. “Three years ago, it went 12 innings. Last year was close, but you play to put yourself in those situations. If we play well, I like our chances. So we’ll see how it all pans out tomorrow.”
Stamm didn’t want to see the season end this way but is thankful for the strides his team made and the fact that all of his players can come back next year.
“I think we improved since Day 1 this year,” Stamm said. “Coming in as a new coach, it was about changing the culture and the attitude. I’ve got a different way of coaching and I think these kids slowly adapted to it. We found bits and pieces of success throughout the year. I’m proud of them. We’ve come in and competed with every team and are a lot further than we should be.”
FLEMING CO. 100 101 0 — 3 8 6
BOYD CO. 202 140 X — 9 7 1
Parker, Ross (4) and Argo; Thompson and Kouns . W — Thompson. L — Parker. 2B — Goad (BC), Bays (BC), Price (FC). HR — Henderson (BC).
Lewis County 15 West Carter 0The matchup that opened the day’s slate of games was a quick one.
“We decided up front that any team, on any given day, can beat anybody,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “So we came into this game thinking anybody has a shot. Our girls were prepared. We did everything we needed to do. We pitched well, fielded well, and hit well. This game was huge for us because it builds confidence and gets our girls moving the bats well.”
Lewis County roughed up West Carter in short order to start the tournament, getting the win in three innings. The loss brings to an end West Carter’s season with a final record of 16-16.
“This has still been a successful season for us,” West Carter coach Zach Stevens said. “Some of our goals before the year were to finish the regular season with a winning record. We wanted to avoid being the four seed, and we wanted to make the region tournament. and we did all of that and we’ve grown. We haven’t been in this situation before and there has to be a first to be a next.”
The bottom of the first saw the most carnage, with the Lions putting up 11 runs in the frame.
The Comets looked like they would escape the inning unfazed after getting two outs through four at-bats, but Lewis County would turn up the heat and have 11 more batters come to the plate.
The 11 runs came off of six hits, a couple of bases-loaded walks, a big triple from Sarah Weddington, and a bizarre error that resulted in a home run.
The error saw a ball hit by Summer Egbert bounce out of the glove of the outfielder and sail over the wall to bring home two runs.
“They’re a good team all together,” Stevens said of Lewis County. “They hit it 1-9 and field it 1-9. That breeds confidence. They’ve done what they’ve done for a reason.”
Lewis County’s ace Emily Cole had eight strikeouts against the 11 batters she faced in the game.
“Emily and I have talked over the last week or so about how this is her last month of playing,” Case said. “And she’s worked tremendously hard over the whole season and this is what it’s for. She’s focused and ready and has a lot of support behind her here. She pitched a heck of a game and I’m happy for her.”
Cole’s first two innings were 1-2-3 affairs. She gave up one hit in the top of the third and also beamed a batter in that frame as well.
An unassisted home run from Aubrey Hicks brought in two more runs in the bottom of the second inning to make it 13-0.
It would take just three at-bats for the Lions to seal the deal in the bottom of the third.
After a pair of doubles from Cole and Egbert, the latter of whom brought home the former, an error off the bat of Addison Willis scored the final run.
Despite the loss, Stevens hopes the Comets can build on this year’s success moving forward.
“The first year I was here we were 2-27 and we struggled in every game,” Stevens said. “We went from that to being more relevant and not a team that’s just going to lay down and not compete. This was our first three-inning mercy this year. I still feel like you have to experience this to build growth. We have a lot of youth that’ll be back next year. We know what it’s like now so we can go from there.”
All 10 batters that Lewis County put in the box reached base. Eight did so twice in the abbreviated contest.
“I’m proud of all the kids, they all did well today,” Case said. “It was a total team effort and I’m excited about where we’re at now.”
W. CARTER 000 — 0 1 5
LEWIS CO. (11)22 — 15 9 0
Willis, Artrip (1) and Holbrook; Cole and Lucas. W — Cole. L — Willis. 2B — Cole (LC), Egbert (LC). 3B — Weddington (LC). HR — Hicks (LC).