VANCEBURG Ashland’s softball team traditionally picks a theme of dress before every 16th Region Tournament, coach Scott Ingram said, which led him to an outfit he termed “Hawaiian Cowboy” before and after the region quarterfinals at Lewis County on Sunday.
It fit, because despite an 8-23 record, and challenges from 22-win East Carter throughout the game, the Kittens didn’t lei down.
Ashland recorded six runs in the first two innings and stranded 10 Raiders baserunners in a 6-3 victory.
Asked about how the Kittens approached their record, Ingram, true to form, had a straight-faced deadpan response.
“Our record’s 1-0,” he said, before pausing for effect. “They’re so sick of me talking about it. At the end of the day, you play the regular season for a reason, but it doesn’t matter if we were 35-0. I mean, (East Carter) had 22 wins this year.
“You’ve gotta come and play today, and we did a good job of it. We didn’t let whatever our record is, which is not good, affect that.”
Nor was Ashland rattled by East Carter’s persistent base traffic. The Raiders got two runners on base in four of the seven frames, and East Carter didn’t go down in order once. But Ashland’s Addi Laine pitched out of it time and again.
“We just left too many girls on base,” Raiders coach Derek Calhoun said. “We got under the ball a lot, lot of popups, and when you get in these games like this, you can’t do that. I’m sure we’ll look back and that’s gonna be the key to this ball game – we just didn’t get runners across the plate.”
Six early Ashland runs helped set the tone, too. Laine helped herself with a first-inning two-run single, followed by Maddie Kersey’s RBI groundout.
In the second, Grace DeLaney singled home Aubrey Foster, who had doubled off the left-field fence on the fly, and Jada Erwin singled in another run. Erin Patrick’s sacrifice fly handed the Kittens a six-run cushion before East Carter had even sent that many batters to the plate.
“Obviously, the pressure’s on (East Carter),” Ingram said. “We’re playing on house money, which, they don’t know what house money is. I don’t have a gripe, but if I had one, I’d like to have just ‘put it away’ put it away, but I’m not gonna get too picky. A win’s a win at this point.”
The Raiders settled in and kept the Kittens from knocking them out early. East Carter went to Payton Rice in relief, and she turned in five no-hit innings in the circle to stabilize the situation. and the Raiders found their bats in the bottom of the third.
Trina Porter knocked an RBI double into the left-field corner and Emily Biddle supplied an RBI single.
Cue Laine. East Carter still had two runners on and only one out, but Laine fanned the next Raider looking and induced a flyout to center to leave them there.
It became a running theme. Six of the East Carter runners that Ashland stranded had reached scoring position.
“The kids showed a lot of grit,” Ingram said. “And listen, we’ve not put it together as far as, we pitch a good game; we don’t play well defensively. We hit it well; we don’t pitch it well or play defensively. and we’ve been talking about, when we put it all together, it’s gonna be a lot of fun.
“And now I don’t have to tell them anymore. They firsthand saw what can happen.”
Laine scattered six hits and three runs in going the distance. She registered four strikeouts and four walks.
Porter didn’t risk East Carter stranding her in the bottom of the seventh. With the Raiders down to their final two outs of the season, she powered a pitch to dead center field for a solo homer.
East Carter got another on base on a two-out error, but Laine induced a groundout to DeLaney at short to end the game.
Porter and Biddle were each 2 for 4 for the Raiders (22-13). Stephany Tussey took the decision in the circle. Rice finished with six strikeouts and four walks over her scoreless, hitless five-inning stint.
“You just gotta come here and bring your A-game. Today we didn’t have it,” Calhoun said. “They were a little bit better than us, and hopefully we’ll regroup and get another shot at them next year.”
ASHLAND 330 000 0 — 6 6 3
E. CARTER 002 000 1 — 3 6 3
Laine and Patrick; Tussey, Rice (3) and Porter. W – Laine. L – Tussey. 2B – Foster (A), Biddle (EC), Porter (EC). HR – Porter (EC).