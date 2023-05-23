VANCEBURG Rowan County knew it had to take advantage of every opportunity it got when the Vikings locked up with Lewis County and Emily Cole Tuesday night in the 16th Region softball championship.
But when a key opportunity presented itself to the Vikings in the fourth inning, they took it and ran. Literally. Haven Ford opened the frame with a sharp single to left field that caromed past the Lions' defender to allow her to advance to second.
A passed ball moved Ford to third and Vikings skipper Larry Slone was wrestling with the idea of giving Ford a chance at a foot race to the plate on a ball thrown back to the pitcher. Fortunately for the veteran skipper, Ford did not have to take that chance after a two-out error plated Ford for the only run in the game and a 1-0 Rowan County win for their first region crown since 2008.
“We got that run in and we got lucky,” Slone said. “I feel bad for the player who made the error. It happens but you still feel bad for the kid. You would rather win it with two base hits or a home run or something like that than the bobble.”
Lewis County coach Chad Case said the focus was on the top of the Vikings' order because of the speed that they possess.
“Once the one, two or three gets on base, they are hard to stop because of their speed,” Case said. “They can go second to third or can be all the way around before you know it. Give Haven credit, she’s done what she has done all year by putting a good ball in play and takes advantage of it.”
Ford said she knew they had to take advantage of the golden opportunity.
“I knew we needed to put a little pressure on Emily and once you get a runner in scoring position, you have to find any way you can to get the run across,” Ford said. “When I got to second, I thought this could be the start of something, and even with two outs, if we can just make contact and make them feel that pressure, we could put a run up on the board.”
Ford was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
Lewis County threatened in the home first after Kaylen Case laced a double to the wall in center and moved to third with a sacrifice bunt from Sarah Weddington to bring Emily Cole to the plate. But Sloan was content on not allowing the Marshall commit a chance to beat him as he promptly issued the first of three intentional walks to Cole in the game and Vikings hurler Trinity Lambert let her defense work behind her by inducing a pop out and a ground out to end the inning.
Lewis County threatened again in the fourth after a leadoff intentional walk to Cole before she was ever announced to the plate. Summer Egbert reached on an error to put two on with no outs. But Lambert wiggled out to the jam once again with an infield fly, a pop out to the pitcher and a strikeout to maintain the 1-0 edge.
“I knew they had my back,” Lambert said of her defense. “They’ve had it all season and the defense this season has been really good.”
Cole kept the Vikings in check the rest of the way by striking out seven of her final nine, including the side in the fifth and seventh. Cole finished the game with 15 strikeouts to close out her senior season with 374 Ks, the most in the state.
“Emily Cole is a kid that you hate to see leave, but she gave it everything she had tonight,” Case said. “She gave it everything she had tonight. We just didn’t have that timely hit.”
Lewis County ends its season at 26-10 after picking up the Lions' fourth consecutive district title while falling one game shy of the three-peat in the region.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve done,” Case said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity this season and to come out and be sitting in the regional finals and take a Rowan County team who’s already made history this year to the seventh in a 1-0 ballgame, I’m very proud of my kids.”
Lambert countered by allowing two walks the rest of the way and fanned her final two batters to seal the win.
“I had lots of adrenaline when I let go that last pitch,” Lambert said. “When it hit Lauren’s mitt, I had lots of relief.”
Ford, Lauren Eastham, Baleigh Caskey and Brynlee Walker all singled for the four Vikings hits. Rowan County will meet the champion of the First Region in the opening round of the KHSAA State Tournament in Lexington.
“This is big because we’ve got a bunch of young kids that are going to go to the state tournament and get that experience,” Slone said. “They got a taste of the intensity tonight and they are young, so the future is pretty bright.”
ROWAN CO. 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
LEWIS CO. 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Lambert and Eastham; Cole and Lucas. W—Lambert. L—Cole. 2B—Case (LC).
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM: ROWAN: Haven Ford, Trinity Lambert, Lauren Eastham, Malana Hamm; LEWIS: Emily Cole, Summer Egbert, Jerra Lucas; BOYD: Savanna Henderson, Kyli Thompson; ASHLAND: Aubrey McCreary, Addi Laine; WEST CARTER: Claire Holbrook; EAST CARTER: Emily Biddle; RACELAND: Peyton Mackie; FLEMING: Mallory Price.