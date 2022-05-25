LICKING RIVER Cheyenne D’Souza was nervous.
“My first at-bat’s always nervous,” the Lewis County senior outfielder said, laughing. “That’s all I thought.”
She likely erased any nerves — for both herself and the Lions — with what she did with that first at-bat on Wednesday night.
D’Souza led off the Lewis County second inning with a solo home run to left-center field. It touched off an eight-run frame for the Lions, who went on to a 15-0 four-inning mercy-rule victory over Raceland in the 16th Region Tournament championship game at Joe Stacy Recreational Complex.
Lewis County thus defended its region tournament title and completed an undefeated record — 18-0 — against region competition.
The Lions did it the hard way in the first two rounds — needing extra innings to top Rowan County in the quarterfinals and then holding off Boyd County in the semis — before what turned into a comparative breather against the Rams.
They didn’t expect it to go down that way, though, based on three previous meetings with their 63rd District companion, including a 5-0 decision in the district tournament final six days earlier.
“Raceland is a very good ballclub,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “(Rams coach) Destiny (Goins) has put together a really good team, and they battled through this tournament and they beat Bath County and East Carter. I’m really happy for them that they’re here.”
The Lions (31-5) got going with eight runs in the second inning, then tacked on three in the third and four in the fourth to invoke the 15-after-three-inning run-rule.
“This is the most we’ve won (by) in the whole tournament,” D’Souza said, “so I felt like once we got to 10, we had it. We were good. and I felt like our bats were really hot.”
They nearly got to 10 in the second inning alone, and per usual, that was way more than enough for Emily Cole.
Lewis County’s ace allowed two hits — a single to Kali Vance to lead off the game and an infield single to Bryna Wellman in the second — issued one walk and compiled eight strikeouts. That got her to within four of 1,000 punchouts for her career, Case said.
“We came out firing with our hitting,” said Cole, who was tabbed region tournament MVP, “and we really liked that.”
Added Case: “When someone sees your pitcher four times, eventually they’re gonna catch on. But Emily Cole did her job today, as she always does.”
The Lions started the second inning with D’Souza’s dinger. The next two hitters reached on Raceland errors, and after Kaylen Case’s sacrifice fly to plate a run, Kayla Sullivan went deep again to nearly the same spot for two tallies and a 4-0 lead.
It got away from the Rams with four walks and three errors in the inning. Two Rams pitching changes — lifting starter Davanna Grubb for Makenzie Bradley, and then switching them back later in the frame — couldn’t douse Lewis County’s run.
D’Souza and Maddie Johnson each worked bases-loaded free passes, and Kiya Noble produced a single with the bases still juiced for two more runs to make it 8-0 early.
“When they get rolling, they’re rolling,” Goins said of the Lions. “They lift each other up. They come out ready every single game, and they hit top to bottom tonight. They all hit, and if they’re all hitting, it’s hard.”
Lewis County tacked on three more in the third inning on Sarah Paige Weddington’s RBI single, Kelsi Tackett’s sacrifice fly and another D’Souza RBI.
And the Lions ended it early with four in the fourth. Weddington doubled home another run, Sullivan came around on an error on the play, Weddington trotted home on another boot and Tackett’s single plated courtesy runner Rylie Patton for the 15th and game-ending run.
Weddington finished 3 for 4 and drove in two runs. D’Souza was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Sullivan, Tackett and Noble each knocked in a pair.
Grubb took the decision for Raceland.
Goins said the result was “bittersweet,” with the Rams set to return their entire roster and having won two games in a dramatic run to the region tournament final to finish the year 15-19.
“We wanted to have the game we’ve had the past two games. We just didn’t do that today,” Goins said. “But next year, we’re looking for the same thing, and hopefully there will be a different outcome at the end.”
Lewis County advances to Lexington to meet the to-be-determined champion of the 10th Region Tournament in the first round of the state tournament on June 3.
All-Tournament Team
ASHLAND — Jada Erwin; BATH COUNTY — Ashtyn Barrett; MORGAN COUNTY — Ally Smith; ROWAN COUNTY — Haley Middleton; BOYD COUNTY — Myla Hamilton, Sara Bays; EAST CARTER — Audrey Manning, Karsen Prichard; RACELAND — Makena Francis, Kali Vance, Davanna Grubb; LEWIS COUNTY — Alanna Puente, Kayla Sullivan, Cheyenne D’Souza. MVP — Emily Cole (Lewis County).
RACELAND 000 0 — 0 2 7
LEWIS CO. 083 4 — 15 11 0
Grubb, Bradley (2), Grubb (2) and Vance; Cole and Lucas. W — Cole. L — Grubb. 2B — Weddington (LC), HR — Sullivan (LC), D’Souza (LC).