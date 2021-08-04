CANNONSBURG After the softball season was canceled last year, the 16th Region Coaches Association believed the continuation of the annual summer All-Star Game would provide the perfect capper to the sport’s return this season.
Players from around the region displayed their talents in front of a large crowd at Boyd County on Tuesday night. The teams were designated the name of each head coach, Bath County’s Kenny Williams and Elliott County’s Jack McDaniel.
Team Williams posted seven early runs and ended the night with an 8-2 victory. The outcome was inconsequential to the enjoyment and the camaraderie of all involved.
“After the last couple of years, it was good to see all these kids back out here,” Williams said. “The kids had fun. They get to play against each other and they normally don’t get to do that. You get to coach against your players and you have mixed emotions about that. ... Jack and I talked at the region tournament. We wanted to continue to do this for the kids. We really pushed hard to try and get this together.”
After the players missed out on the star-studded event last year, the coaches did not want another summer to go by without giving them one more chance to wear the uniform again.
“I think it was big for them,” McDaniel said. “Kenny, Dave (Wheeler), Geoff (Stewart) and I got together and talked about this game. We said they deserve it. Last year was cut short. We came out tonight and there was one thing that we wanted to do over here. We started our seniors. It was great to see all the smiles.”
Williams sported a smile after getting the chance to start Lewis County’s Emily Cole in the circle and Rowan County’s Haven Ford lead off the batting order.
“We strategized our draft,” Williams said. “A couple of kids got away from us that we wanted ... but when you have Emily and Haven, we felt really good about this team.”
Ford went 3 for 3 and was a triple shy of the cycle. She collected three RBIs and scored twice.
“It’s always fun,” Ford said. “It was a great game and a great day to compete with the best. You play against them all year long and then you get to play with them. It’s just fun. There’s no stress, and you are just out there having fun. That is the best thing about it.”
Ford was a late arrival to the festivities and didn’t get much time to warm up. It didn’t seem to matter. The rising junior began the first inning with a single and scored on Lauren Spears’s RBI single. The Williams team plated two more runs in the frame. Spears came home on an error and Raegan West added a tally with a double.
Ford said she felt comfortable in her usual spot in the lineup.
“I got a couple of swings in but I didn’t get to throw,” Ford said. “I just went to the plate and was like, step in there and start swinging and see what happens.”
The philosophy proved fruitful in her next at-bat when Ford parked a two-run homer over the center-field fence in the third frame.
“I went up 3-0 and their pitcher got two strikes on me,” Ford said. “I thought I might as well go down swinging. She went outside and I swung. I think it was even a half-swing. I don’t know how it went over. I was just protecting the plate.”
Russell’s Lili Smith made a similar impact for the Williams team three batters earlier. The freshman sent an offering to straightaway center field for a two-run blast. The bomb also sent Greenup County’s Skyler Lawrence home after her base hit.
“I was shocked,” Smith said. “I just finished my summer season of travel ball. I was excited to play and then to do that, it really added to the experience.”
Smith said the real highlight of the evening was becoming acquainted with so many players she only gets to compete against during the softball season.
“It was actually really fun,” Smith said. “I got to meet a lot of people I don’t know. I really enjoyed it. I made a lot of friends. The competition in the 16th Region is really strong. Getting to play with these girls, it was fun. I don’t get to play with those girls.
“I enjoyed getting to talk to the girls that I played against for the last two or three years,” she added. “They were all super nice and I loved how supportive they all were.”
Team McDaniel scored its only two runs in the fourth inning. East Carter’s Sarah Cordle doubled to set up runners at second and third. A fielder’s choice and an error allowed the team to dent the scoreboard.
“It was a blast to see different girls from different teams out here,” McDaniel said. “They have always been buddies, but they have that competition. To see them mesh and come together, that was fun.”
McDaniel also got to savor the moment of watching his daughter, Maleigh, wear the Elliott County jersey one last time.
“I have been with her at Elliott County for seven years,” McDaniel said. “I thought it was over because I didn’t think we were going to get this game. It was really special. That is my heart right there.”
East Carter’s Payton Rice scored the game’s final run in the seventh stanza of the nine-inning contest after Ford hit a double in the left-center field gap.
MCDANIEL 000 200 000 — 2 6 3
WILLIAMS 304 000 10X — 8 11 2
McDaniel, Robinson (3), Bays (6), Davidson (8) and Miller, Hillard (5), Hunt (6), Miller (8); Cole, West (4), Smith (6), K. Lawrence and Spears, S. Lawrence (3), Spears (5), S. Lawrence (7), Spears (9). W—Cole. L—McDaniel. 2B—Cordle (M), Miller (M), West (W), Ford (W). HR—Smith (W), Ford (W).