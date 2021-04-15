RACELAND Raceland public address announcer Kevin Davis introduced the Lady Rams’ leadoff hitter as “Hannah Montana Wilson” upon each of her at-bats Thursday night.
The way Wilson runs, the senior speedster might as well have hit the ball into the Big Sky State when she ripped it down Raceland’s left-field line in the second inning.
Wilson produced a two-run inside-the-park home run in the second frame to set the Lady Rams on pace to a 16-1 victory over Elliott County in the 16th Region All “A” Classic title game.
“Honestly, for this game, I just wanted to make contact,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t prepared for that hit, but I’m glad it happened. It made me feel confident and I just went on from there.”
It propelled Raceland to its seventh consecutive All “A” region title and its 12th overall of 17 contested.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Lady Rams coach Robbie West said. “We have a lot of new kids that haven’t experienced Owensboro (site of the All ‘A’ state tournament) yet, and it’s gonna be fun for them.”
Wilson’s dinger was the first of four Raceland hit on Thursday. The other three were of more conventional fashion — over the fence — as part of a nine-run third inning.
“I told them when we got off the bus, that team’s gonna hit the ball,” Lady Lions coach Jack McDaniel said of the Lady Rams. “We gotta hit with them. We can’t outhit them; we gotta make the plays we’re supposed to, and we didn’t tonight.”
Elliott County regardless remained within 2-1 through one inning and was mere inches away from setting Raceland down 1-2-3 in the top of the second. But Stamper’s two-out flare found dirt just shy of Lady Lions shortstop Skylar Copley’s glove, and Stamper reached with an infield single.
Wilson next produced a liner down the left-field line and started running. By the time she was finished, Raceland led, 4-1.
“I’m just thinking one base at a time,” Wilson said. “I look to see where my coaches are and I just let my speed take me there. Very confident in it.”
Raceland blew it open by sending 13 batters to the plate in the third inning and scoring nine runs. Raegan West hit a grand slam and Kierston Smith and Chloe Collins added no-doubters during the frame.
All that offense backed Raegan West, who didn’t need most of it, settling in after a rocky first inning. She scattered two hits across five frames, with two walks and four strikeouts.
“She came out and did what she was supposed to do,” Robbie West said of his pitcher and daughter, “making sure that we keep the ball on the infield. She hit spots. She spins the ball, so really proud of Raegan tonight.”
Wilson, Smith and Stamper each produced two hits for the Lady Rams (7-3). Raegan West drove in four runs, Wilson added three RBIs and Collins and Smith knocked in two apiece.
Maleigh McDaniel took the decision for Elliott County (4-6), which was playing in its first All “A” region final. Hanah McDaniel plated Zoey Rainbolt with a first-inning RBI infield single for the Lady Lions’ lone run.
Raceland advances to the state All “A” beginning April 24. The Lady Rams share Pool D with Pikeville, Hickman County and the to-be-determined Fifth Region small-school champion.
(606) 326-2658 |
RACELAND 229 03 — 16 10 1
ELLIOTT CO. 100 00 — 1 2 4
M. McDaniel and Casto; R. West and S. West. W — R. West. L — M. McDaniel. 2B — Smith (R). HR — Wilson (R), R. West (R), Collins (R), Smith (R).