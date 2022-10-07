LLOYD Logan Price wasn’t bad-mouthing Fleming County or West Carter when he said it.
But Boyd County’s draw into the 16th Region Tournament boys soccer semifinals and avoiding the region’s other two district tournament champions wasn’t exactly unwelcome.
Price also didn’t mind that a potential seventh consecutive region tournament meeting for the defending champion Lions with fellow heavyweight East Carter wouldn’t come until the title match, should both teams get there.
“After last year’s draw, which I felt was the hardest it’s been since I have been here, we were due some good fortune,” said Price, coach of defending region tournament champion Boyd County.
“God don’t play favorites, but I was beginning to wonder,” he cracked.
Boys region play kicks off Monday at Greenup County when Fleming County (11-7-2) opposes West Carter (4-12-1) at 6 p.m., followed by Rowan County (12-6-1) versus Ashland (13-6-1) in what appears to be the premier quarterfinal matchup of either tournament.
The Panthers, the 61st District runner-up, beat the Comets, runner-up in the 62nd, twice in the regular season – 4-1 on Sept. 8 in Olive Hill, and 3-0 Sept. 27 in Flemingsburg.
The Vikings (12-6-1), titleists in the 61st District, topped the Tomcats (13-6-1), runner-up in the 63rd, 4-2 on Sept. 22 in Ashland.
Boyd County and East Carter drew byes to the semifinals. The Lions (9-3-2) are the 63rd District champions, and the Raiders (12-5-2) won the 62nd District.
The boys semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday at 6 and 8 p.m. The title match is Saturday, Oct. 15.
Girls play gets going Tuesday. Russell (6-10-1) meets West Carter (10-8-1) at 6 p.m. Ashland (15-2-2) and Rowan County (5-10-1) take the pitch after that.
The 63rd District champion Cats topped the Vikings, runner-up in the 61st, 10-0 on Aug. 20 in Morehead.
The Red Devils, 63rd District runner-up, and Comets, second place in the 62nd, did not meet in the regular season.
61st District champion Fleming County (14-7) and 62nd District titleist East Carter (14-6-1) garnered byes to the semifinals. The Raiders are the defending region tournament champions.
The girls semis are slated for Thursday at 6 and 8 p.m., with the championship game set for Saturday, Oct. 15.