CANNONSBURG Ashlynn beat Ashland.
With the final seconds of the second golden-goal overtime period burning away Thursday night in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals, East Carter found a way to do something it had not done all season.
Win a close game.
But the way the Raiders won the game was nothing their coach Tyler Walker could take credit for. Rather, it was his players who made the adjustment that led to the game-winner with 16 seconds to play in the second overtime period.
With the ball at her feet in the right corner, East Carter’s Kinsley Rutledge lofted it toward the goal in hopes of finding a teammate.
Ashlynn Elliott answered the call from the back post as she poked the ball past the goalie for a 3-2 win to send the Raiders into Saturday night’s championship game against Russell.
The design of the play, however, was one that Walker said was all from Rutledge, who made a decision that paid off big in the end.
“She told me she couldn’t cross with her left, so I switched her and Ashlynn and moved her to the right,” Walker said. “She put in the cross from the right and Ashlynn finished on the left. That’s all them.”
Ashland coach John Cook said the final play by East Carter (15-6-1) was executed perfectly and came at the worst time for his defense.
“They did it just textbook,” Cook said. “Just a bad time to lose a runner and a bad time to have a bad play.”
Although the play will be the one most remembered in the win, both teams shared their near-miss opportunities to push the game out of reach and even a near game-winner by the Raiders to end regulation. With the final seconds of the second half waning, Ellie Thomas found a ball at her feet on the right side of the goal. One touch and a swing toward the left with seven seconds to play looked to be the final shot, only to watch the ball trickle past the left post.
“It was so close and it would have been awesome, but what I love is that we didn’t quit,” Walker said. “It was so close that we could have said, it was close, so now we’re done. Every time we had a near-miss, we just kept going. Let’s get another one. Another one. Another one. I think that’s what allowed us to get the win tonight.”
Ashland’s first near-miss came in the 15th minute after Kenleigh Woods stuck a ball in the back of the net, only to have the score negated by an offsides penalty. East Carter’s first scoring opportunity was sent away by Ashland goalie Gracie Madden, who made a diving save on a ball in traffic. Thomas misfired wide right in the 22nd minute after beating Madden as the game remained scoreless.
But the Cats connected on the game’s first goal after Milei Baker finished a penalty kick after the Raiders were whistled for a foul inside the box in the 26th minute.
Soon after the goal, Baker and Madelyn Moore became tangled up battling for possession, which led to both being removed from the game momentarily by the officials. Both would return and played the remainder without incident, but Walker believed the “squabble” was the shot in the arm the Raiders needed.
“That got our juices flowing a little bit and motivated them to go a little harder,” Walker said. “That’s the first close game we’ve won all year. I just loved their resolve and the way they kept fighting.”
East Carter found the board in the 35th minute after Thomas finished on a ball played through from Ashlynn Elliott to even the game at 1-1. Three minutes later, Emersyn Elliott gave the Raiders a 2-1 edge at the break.
“I knew it was going to be an absolute battle when we came out and played them tonight,” Cook said. “I told my girls that they had nothing to hang their heads about. They gave me everything they had. They were 16 seconds away from kicks, and who knows what happens. Hat’s off to East Carter.|
While East Carter tried to limit the number of touches for Woods and Baker, the duo hooked up in the 71st minute for a goal by Woods that knotted the contest at 2-2.
“They are both fantastic players and cause us a lot of trouble,” Walker said of Woods and Baker. “We just made a game plan to not let them get a head of steam and run at us, and I think we did a good job with that. We caused them a lot of pressure, which didn’t allow them to get the ball at their feet as much.”
East Carter marked the leading scorers for Ashland (16-3-2) from the opening kick, a move that Cook said he would have done as well.
“They made it tough and that’s what I would do if I was Tyler,” he said. “That was what we tried to do (on them). There was a couple times they got loose on us and we had to adjust our back line at half and our defense, and (East Carter) came out and answered the bell.”
East Carter moves into the championship game with a chance to defend its title Saturday night at Greenup County.
“I’m not here to defend the title, I’m here to win another one,” Walker said. “That’s our mindset. Just go out and act like last year didn’t happen and go out and win it again. I told them here, this game was awesome, but we’re not done.”