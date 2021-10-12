MOREHEAD Avery Hall saw the opening she needed early in the second half. It just required a fortunate bounce of the ball.
The East Carter senior took an open spot on the left side of the box. Ellie Thomas sent a shot toward the goal, but it was blocked by a Russell defender. The ball caromed Hall’s way and she sent it into the net off her left foot.
It turned out to be the game-winner and began a solid 40 minutes for East Carter as it pulled away from the Red Devils for a 4-1 win in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals at Paul Ousley Stadium on Tuesday night.
“It’s still a blur to me because I was so hyped up,” Hall said after the contest. “I found (the ball) and got a good touch on it. It is something I focus on. Sometimes, I focus on going one way and I really need to turn it the other way. “
The Raiders found quick separation and created more distance in the second half as the offense kept the pressure on opposing defenders.
Defeating the defending region champions is momentous for East Carter after Russell eliminated the Raiders last year in the postseason, but coach Tyler Walker wants to keep the team relaxed with an even bigger match tonight against Fleming County in the region tournament final.
East Carter will be looking for its second region title in school history and the first in 10 years.
“It’s definitely a big deal,” Walker said. “Most of it doesn’t even come down to soccer. It’s just staying calm and keeping our heads. You have to realize it’s just a game. We figured that game out tonight and we were successful.”
The Raiders limited Russell’s scoring chances in the second half and kept the ball away from the Red Devils’ potent scorers.
“In the second half, I think East Carter’s game plan was not to let our attack get too far back,” Russell coach John Perry said. “Every time they got the ball in the backfield, they were moving it forward. We really had no counter to it. We couldn’t possess well enough in the latter half of the second half to make a dent in their defense.”
Walker credited the defensive line, especially Maci Moore, for keeping the back line nearly impenetrable. Hall said the undefeated-on-the-field Raiders — the lone loss on the docket was a COVID-19 cancellation — play with confidence and are always unselfish.
“We are so close off the field,” Hall said. “I love my teammates and that is why we are so strong. We play for each other and not for ourselves.
“We don’t give up. There have been games where we were behind. We never lose energy, and we keep up (the intensity).”
East Carter (17-1-2) found the scoring column first. Emersyn Elliott displayed her passing skills once again from her center midfielder position in the 20th minute.
She collected the ball near the 30-yard line on the Vikings’ turf and slipped a through ball past the Red Devil defense to Ellie Thomas. She battled one last defender in front of her, and once Thomas found enough room to operate, the freshman sent the ball inside the right post.
Walker said Elliott is the fuel that makes the East Carter offense go. The sophomore added a late tally with eight minutes remaining in the second half.
“She has taught some of our players how to play soccer,” Walker said, “and how to make runs and how to receive the ball. She has been a great addition this year and has helped us out tremendously.”
Russell’s Eva Blanke found the first-half equalizer with 10 minutes remaining before halftime with assistance from teammate Macy Vonderheide.
The tall sophomore decided to send a cross into a crowded box. The pass found Blanke among a group of Raiders and Russell’s top goal-scorer deposited it into the back of the net.
Russell (11-5-2) loses a talented senior class, but will bring back experienced, young talent next season.
“We have a good core group of girls staying here,” Perry said, “and a great group of eighth-graders that will be rising freshmen coming up. We have some talent coming forward that will have to step into some big shoes.”
Hall’s goal was her 13th of the season to go with 11 assists. Savannah Adams poked in a rebound in the 58th minute. The freshman is among a growing list of young scorers on the Raiders’ roster this year.
