MOREHEAD Laney Sorrell has missed plenty of time on the field this year.
The sophomore would not miss the opportunity to extend Ashland’s season on Saturday.
The LadyCats could not dent the scoreboard for first 79 minutes of their 16th Region quarterfinal match against West Carter. Sorrell did not want to settle for an extra session.
Ashland posed one final attack, searching for a conclusion to its defensive battle against the Comets.
Calista Williams pushed the ball forward to Sorrell down the right side of the field. Sorrell got a step on the final defender between her and the goal. She put a steady foot on the ball and sent it inside the far post with 55 seconds remaining in regulation.
The tally propelled Ashland to 1-0 victory at Paul Ousley Stadium and secured a date with Fleming County in the region semifinals on Tuesday.
“I was out for nine weeks during the season,” Sorrell said. “It was three weeks on, then three weeks off. I am just thankful that God gave me the ability to come back at the right time and my teammates supported me through it all. It is a fun game to play with your best friends on this team.”
Coach John Cook said Sorrell has battled health and injury issues, but her determination to return and contribute has never wavered.
“Laney has really come on,” Cook said. “She has missed some time in practice and missed a few games. She wants it so bad, and she works so hard. Big players make plays in big moments.”
The LadyCats had scoring chances in the opening half, but Cook felt the lack of personnel along the front line negated the ability to cash in before halftime.
“We just played on our heels,” Cook said. “I was trying to get their attention during the game. There were times we had eight defenders on four. We had our two forwards up high and then a 60-yard gap in the center of the field and there is no connection there. I saw a big difference after halftime and that makes me happy. We make an adjustment at the half, and they take it to heart.”
Ashland (10-10) has now won six of its last eight matches and have picked the perfect time of the year to play their best soccer, according to Sorrell. The winning goal was her fourth of the season.
“We have stepped it up these last few games,” Sorrell said. “We have been winning and giving it our all. In this game, we kinda slacked off. I missed out on a couple of opportunities, and that made me really mad.”
“In the end, it all clicked,” she added. “At the beginning of the second half, we started pressuring more, attacking the goal and connecting on more balls. It just worked out.”
Sorrell had started to strategize her final run before she got the ball. It’s been part of her progress as player. She wants to be aggressive but kick with a purpose.
“I started thinking, if I got this ball, where am I going to put it,” Sorrell said. “My dad and coach Cook has really taught me to do that. I saw that their last player was right beside me so I kicked it out as far as I could. I got lucky and it went in.”
West Carter was looking for offensive options but could not find any over the final 40 minutes. The Comets did not have shot on goal in the second half as Ashland maintained possession on its end of the field.
“In the last minute, our centerback almost backed off the girl that was going to take the shot,” West Carter coach Emily Hammond said. “Mistakes are made no matter how good of a player you are. … Ashland kept possession 90% of the time in the second half. When you keep possession, you are bound to win the game.”
Freshman keeper Holly Brown played the part of LadyCats disruptor. She kept a tight lid on the goal and was one of the main reasons Ashland could not capitalize on 12 corner kicks during the match.
“I was prepping for overtime,” Cook said. “I didn’t think we would get one. We just didn’t finish. And it seemed like when we did get a foot on the ball, there was a lid on the goal, or we would hit the post. Hats off to West Carter. They played tough. When we played them at their place (on Oct. 2), it was 2-0. They are a good team. They played until the end.”
Brown has adapted to the keeper role in her first season at that position. She collected six shutouts this season.
“Holly made some amazing saves,” Hammond said. “Holly is just an athletic girl. I played her on defense in middle school and this is her first year as a goalie. She has really stepped up her game. She does well under pressure.”
The Comets end their season at 8-9-3.
