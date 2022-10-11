LLOYD Russell coach John Perry shouted for his team to shoot the ball in the opening minutes of the Red Devils’ matchup in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals with West Carter.
The Red Devils heeded their coach’s call.
A flurry of scoring ensued by Russell, with back-to-back goals from Eva Blanke in the fifth and seventh minutes to lead Russell to a 7-0 win over West Carter at Greenup County High School on Tuesday night.
Blanke captured the hat trick in the 44th minute of a game the Devils had put out of reach well before the break.
“We figured this would be a game that we could focus on pressing forward, getting an attack on early and we did pretty well,” Perry said. “In the first half, I probably would have liked a little more on frame, but at least they were taking them early, which is big for us because this season — you can look at the stat book — we haven’t scored that many goals. So, we have to come out firing.”
Emma Stamper reignited the Russell scoring attack in the 21st minute on a ball at her feet from Ava Quinn for a 3-0 lead. Four minutes later, Macy Dickerson played a ball off her chest in the box after a shot caromed away from the goalie for a 4-0 edge.
“We’ve been working getting the ball wide down to the end line and then back across into space so we could finish in front of the goal,” Perry said. “We weren’t too successful with that tonight, but when you play that way continuously, the defense has to respect it, spread out and it creates gaps down the middle.”
Russell (7-10-1) possessed the ball in its offensive half of the field much of the night, putting constant pressure on the Comets’ defense from the opening kick.
“It makes it really hard to finish or tough to get any kind of plays set up for sure,” West Carter coach Emily Minor said.
West Carter elected to try and overload the Russell offense with its defensive stack but could not find an answer to slow the Devils at the net.
“Our midfield has kind of been our struggle this year, so it puts a lot more pressure on our defense, which ends up leaving gaps in the midfield and that’s why we ended up playing with five back,” Minor said.
Perry expected to see the heavy defensive pressure by the Comets coming in, leaving scoring opportunities with the proper execution.
“We expected to be able to press a little bit,” Perry said. “Hat’s off to West Carter for making it here, but we knew that we could edge them as far as skill goes and as far as our offensive attack. So, we tried to put as much pressure early as we possibly could to make sure we put them under quickly so we could just relax.”
Haley Daniels collected a trash goal in the 61st minute after a ball rattled around in the box before settling at her feet and an open look at the net. Ryan Blanke deposited a goal in the top right corner in the 67th minute to close the scoring in the contest.
West Carter closes its season 10-9-1 after returning to the field for the first time after the tragic loss of seniors Brent King and Garrett Belcher in a car accident one week ago.
“We forfeited the district championship game because there was just no way we could play after the loss of two of their classmates,” Minor said. “Monday was our first practice back. It’s been a lot for them to deal with and that’s what I was just telling them, if we had played this game two weeks ago, it would’ve been a completely different game.”
Russell advances to the semifinals on Thursday night against Fleming County at 6 p.m.