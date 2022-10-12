LLOYD Ashland coach John Cook expected to see an improved Rowan County team when the two met in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Cook was correct after the Cats won the regular season meeting against the Vikings by 10 goals. But Ashland has also continued to make strides on both ends of the field.
The Cats scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half to take a 4-0 lead and never looked back in a 7-0 win at Greenup County High School.
“You never know what can happen in a tournament,” Cook said. “We beat them 10-0 in the regular season, but that was in August. They are going to be better, and they were. Sometimes it is hard to maintain focus and you try to keep them from looking ahead.
"Hat's off to Rowan County. They came out and played hard the whole time. They gave great effort.”
Milei Baker tallied first for Ashland. She took the ball near midfield and made a run with a defender on her hip trying to stop her momentum toward the goal. The junior didn’t wait to get into the box. She took the long shot, and it found an open lane on the far side of the net.
Baker has recorded four goals in each of her last two matches. Kenleigh Woods has tallied in all three of the Cats’ postseason contests.
Cook can put an experienced group on the pitch after the team battled through adversity last year. Players saw more time on the field as teammates sat out, including Baker, last season due to injury.
It's an appreciated commodity during meaningful matches in October.
“We are definitely a more balanced team,” Cook said. “There were times last year where we started seven freshmen. They gained that experience, and it was a tough road for them to learn. When you get a player the caliber of Milei back, she can lead us. She’s only a year off that knee (injury). For her to come back, and I’ve seen it in the last three or four games, she has gained confidence in that knee.
“I think the girls feed off of Milei, and from Kenleigh and Mary Beth (Bolen),” he added. “They feed off each other. Our back line is just phenomenal. Those players have worked so hard. Calista (Williams) showed speed coming from the back. She made a bunch of runs.”
Baker sent the ball into the box at the 25th minute. It found Woods in a group of players, but she still found a way to get a foot on it and produce a goal for Ashland (16-2-2).
Baker connected again from distance two minutes later. Abby Baldwin added another with a direct kick from just outside the top of the box.
Unofficially, Rowan County (5-11-1) could not muster a shot on goal during the match. But coach Jordan Barker said his team made it difficult for their opponent to get quality shot attempts early in the match. The Cats kept Vikings keeper Kyra Black busy as she collected 11 saves.
“We came out with a game plan and the girls executed it,” Barker said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. Ashland has an extremely potent offense. They play hard. I think we challenged them early on in a way that they were not expecting. It all goes back to the girls.”
A defensive showcase is nothing new for the Cats. They have outscored their opponents 112-12 in 20 matches this year. Tuesday’s shutout marked a dozen during the 2022 campaign, and Ashland has given up more than one goal just three times.
“The further you go, they harder (the games) get,” Cook said. “When we started the year out, just like every coach says, I told them defense wins championships. Offense gets pretty pictures and stats in the paper. They have really come out and played some tough, tight defense.”
Baker stayed hot offensively and scored goal one minute into the second half. She added to her total off a direct kick near the left sideline.
Baker posted goals on all four of her shot attempts.
Sarah Spangler got enough on a late shot in the second half to scoot the ball past the keeper for a Cats goal. Emma Wiley was credited with an assist on the play.
Barker gave his seniors one final curtain call in the closing moments of the match. He said that group has kept the program moving forward.
“I think it is the bond that this team has built from beginning to end,” Barker said. “I thanked the seniors when they came off the field. The leadership that the seniors gave this team and the fact that they have set an example and left the team in a better place than when the season started, it gives the girls coming back something to build on for next year.”
Ashland will meet East Carter in the second semifinal on Thursday at 8 p.m.
