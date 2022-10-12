Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.