CANNONSBURG Rowan County returned to the site of what its coach called its worst game of the season for win-or-go-home soccer on Saturday morning.
"We said, 'Girls, they make 30-for-30s for special moments,'" Lady Vikings coach Alan Evans said, "'so you gotta believe.'"
For the inherent drama that populates such documentaries, how about one of northeastern Kentucky's premier athletes making her first-ever appearance between the pipes being asked to save a penalty kick in the second half of a one-goal game?
Haven Ford did exactly that. Previously a midfielder for the Lady Vikings, Ford stopped a Boyd County PK in the 65th minute to preserve the lead Kaycee Moore had given Rowan County five minutes in.
And Audrey Evans doubled the edge three minutes later as the Lady Vikings knocked off the Lady Lions, 2-0, in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.
Boyd County had beaten Rowan County, 4-0, 10 days earlier in Cannonsburg. But the Lady Vikings (5-6) went ahead almost immediately Saturday on Moore's tally inside the far post from the right side of the 18-yard box.
"We knew that they'd probably overlook us," Alan Evans said of tournament host Boyd County, "and we'd have a quick chance to get a goal and hopefully they'd have a little bit of panic. They have a tremendous team, tremendous program. I think they're the hottest team in the region right now."
Boyd County (9-4) had won nine straight since an 0-3 start, culminating in its first-ever district tournament title, and had outscored those nine vanquished opponents by a combined score of 37-6.
But the Lady Lions never got much going. Lady Vikings sophomore Kelsey Lewis marked Boyd County's Laney Whitmore, purveyor of instant offense, everywhere she went -- until Lewis committed a handball in her own box in the 65th minute.
The accompanying automatic red card sent Lewis off and sent Whitmore to the spot, looking to tie the game. But Ford put away the PK.
"The way she reads (PKs), she has a gift," Alan Evans said of Ford, a three-sport athlete. "We say we want a keeper that has a shortstop's reflexes and point-guard hands. What does she have? The hands of a point guard, and she's a shortstop."
Three minutes later, Audrey Evans -- the coach's daughter -- ran onto Natalie Peyton's free kick and scored.
Boyd County's recent dominance made it more difficult to get into scramble mode, coach Billy Kemper said.
"(Rowan County) got that one goal in, and we didn't have the experience to know how it feels to be down because we haven't been down for the last nine games," Kemper said. "So when that happened, I think we wanted it a little bit too much and got too hectic going forward instead of playing the balls and staying calm.
"We just weren't focused enough today. Soccer is sometimes a cruel sport. You think you're gonna win the game, and suddenly something happens that turns the whole dynamic around. I just hate it for these girls right here. The soccer god works in mysterious ways."
One Boyd County player was assessed a second yellow card and another a straight red after the game's conclusion.
Rowan County, which has never missed the region semifinals since the current six-team format was instituted in 2012, meets East Carter in that round on Monday.
