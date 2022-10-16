LLOYD Tyler Walker was not interested in defending East Carter’s 2021 16th Region Tournament championship when the Raiders met Russell in the title game Saturday. Instead, Walker was simply looking for another crown.
East Carter provided both with a 5-2 win over the Red Devils on Saturday night at Greenup County High School.
“The way things change and the way things happen, there’s no defending,” Walker said. “You’re not playing the same teams and the same players every time. We went out and attacked and we got it. We weren’t just hoping that we got it or hoped it came to us. We just went out and got it, and I’m proud of them for that tonight.”
A level of physicality that left fans on both sides unsettled also played into the Raiders’ goal of winning the mental battle against the Devils as frustration levels boiled to their breaking point several times.
“We worked on physicality throughout the year,” Walker said. “We’ve done good sometimes and other times we were bad. Tonight, we kept our heads when things got a little bit chippy and credit to the refs — I know everybody is not going to agree with me on this — I thought they did a fantastic job of just settling it down on both sides.”
Russell coach John Perry would be one of those who would not agree with Walker’s take on the officiating after seeing his team whistled for 10 more fouls than their opponent.
“I don’t have much to say about the physicality except that it was pretty lopsided on the stat sheet,” Perry said via text message. “Sixteen fouls against (us) and only six in our favor. Not necessarily outcome-changing, but most certainly affects our players’ mentality when the center official has trouble being consistent and maintaining control of the match.”
Perry received a straight red card with three minutes remaining. By that time, the Raiders had already pushed the game well out of reach after tournament MVP Ashlynn Elliott netted a hat trick.
Russell appeared to have grabbed an early lead in the first five minutes after Eva Blanke fired a ball into the net, only to have the goal wiped off due to being offsides.
“I think it settled a little bit of nerves and it was like the Ashland game when they poked in a goal but were offsides,” Walker said of the near-miss. “I think it kind of woke us up a little bit. But I think we kept the pedal down and even when (Russell) scored, we kept it on them.”
The Raiders’ first score came from the duo of Ashlynn and Emersyn Elliott in the ninth minute after the sisters demonstrated their ability to know exactly where the other is heading.
“It’s just a different sort of movement,” Walker said of the Elliott duo. “There’s not a lot of attacking mids that will make the overlapping run like Emersyn did to get the goal. There’s not a lot of players that would look for that run like Ashlynn. The fact that they are sisters, they know each other well and they are good soccer players, too.”
Ashlynn said the sisterly bond allows them to move the ball toward the goal with ease.
“It helps us move the ball faster and understand each other better,” she said.
Russell found an answer in the 17th minute when Macy Vonderheide hooked the ball back into the box from the right end line that settled at the feet of Eva Blanke for a touch into the net to even the game at 1-1. East Carter responded in the 29th minute after Kinsley Rutledge started a run outside the 18-yard box for Raiders leading scorer Ellie Thomas, who deposited the ball into the goal for a 2-1 edge.
Thomas made another run to start the second half but took a nasty spill to the brown Bermuda surface after a shove from behind took Thomas off her feet and ultimately out of the contest. East Carter was awarded a penalty kick on the foul inside the box, but Ashlynn Elliott could not beat Russell goalie Aly Hurst to open a two-goal lead. Seven minutes later, sister Emersyn rolled in a goal for a 3-1 advantage.
Russell answered with a goal in the 64th minute when Ava Quinn touched in a ball rattling around in the box that trimmed the Raiders lead to 3-2. That was the Red Devils’ last goal as the Raiders ensured Russell’s forwards could not start a run with the ball the rest of the way.
“We knew that they could shoot far away, especially Ava (Quinn), so we just had to stay on her,” East Carter’s Addison Tiller said. “We had Maddy Moore marking her the entire game. We just made sure that any time one of them was open, they were rushed to and marked up very quickly.”
East Carter silenced Russell one minute later when Ashlynn Elliott lofted a ball on a free kick just outside the box over the mitts of the goalie for a 4-2 lead.
“I knew she could hit it and I gave it to her to make up from missing that penalty kick,” Walker said. “I told her, scoring a hat trick is a good way to make up for missing a penalty kick. We kind of crossed one in earlier, but that’s not really our forte, so why doesn’t someone just shoot it this time? She did, and it was a fantastic kick.”
Ashlynn Elliott said she appreciated the opportunity to make up for the missed PK.
“It was definitely big because after I missed the penalty kick, I was down on myself,” she said. “I felt pretty good after the three goals.”
Perry’s take for the difference in the outcome was the Raiders’ ability to find the back of the net.
“Our game was, for the most part, controlled in possession,” Perry said. “But hat’s off to East Carter. They did the one thing better than us tonight, and that was finish their opportunities in front of the net.”
Perry added: “I wish Tyler, (assistant) Mandy (Langstaff) and the rest of the Lady Raiders luck as they move forward against Bishop Brossart on Monday.”
East Carter by virtue of a higher RPI rating will play host to 10th Region champion Bishop Brossart on Monday night in Grayson.