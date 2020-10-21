CANNONSBURG Forget Russell’s 2-8-2 record entering the 16th Region Tournament.
Never mind the Lady Devils hadn’t won in three and a half weeks by the time they had no choice but to win.
The team with the most girls soccer region championships in the 16th Region is right on schedule.
“It kinda feels like home, honestly,” Lady Devils coach John Perry said of the semi-state round Russell will host Saturday, by virtue of its 1-0 victory over East Carter in the region final on Wednesday night at Boyd County. “We’ve been there so many times, that’s what we expect each season. It just feels really good.”
The Lady Devils recorded their 13th region tournament title — the region teams with the next most crowns, Ashland and Rowan County, each have four — against a resurgent Lady Raiders side that carried an undefeated mark into the region final.
The sailing until this week was not so smooth for Russell, which got right at the right time with a 7-0 victory over West Carter in the region quarterfinals on Saturday and a 4-1 defeat of Fleming County in the semifinals. That gave the Lady Devils back-to-back wins for the first time since last September.
But they hadn’t panicked.
“We just looked at this regular season as an opportunity to work out the kinks and smooth things out, and we came together when it was necessary,” Perry said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”
Lena Blanke scored her 22nd goal of the season in the 19th minute to put the Lady Devils ahead. The early tally helped Russell settle in, and its defense went to work, shutting out an East Carter offense that averaged 3.8 goals per game coming in.
“That’s something we’ve struggled with all season,” Perry said of getting an early lead, “so it takes a lot of pressure off when you get one on the board first, and then you got (the opponent) chasing. We did a good job tonight.”
The Lady Devils (5-8-2) set out to keep senior Alyssa Stickler, who had 16 goals this season, from getting good scoring tries. Aside from her one-on-one shot from 9 yards out on the right side of the 18-yard box that caromed off the top of the near post, Russell succeeded.
And the Lady Devils wanted to keep speedy senior Makenzie Burnett from getting the ball to Stickler, Perry said.
“I think we did,” Perry said. “We executed that well defensively and capitalized when we needed to offensively.”
Stickler’s shot was the best scoring try for East Carter (11-1-1) aside from Hannah Kelley’s left-footed shot that hit the near post from the right side of the 18-yard box about 30 seconds in.
Lady Devils keeper Raegan Williams helped shut down the Lady Raiders’ through-ball game, taking away a ball into the box in the seventh minute and falling on a ball dangerously loose for a moment in the 27th. And she slapped Burnett’s shot over the crossbar in the 53rd.
That made Blanke’s tally in the 19th minute stand up. Russell’s lone senior trickled a shot inside the right post.
The absence of East Carter starting left midfielder Avery Hall due to mononucleosis also hurt the Lady Raiders, coach Tyler Walker noted.
“(Russell) played pretty tight, and that kinda hurt us tonight because we didn’t play very wide,” Walker said. “Not making any excuses, (Hall’s absence) completely changed the way we played the game. But (Russell) played fantastic tonight, and they deserve this win.”
Lady Raiders keeper Kaitlyn Conley took away Eva Blanke’s try in the 38th minute and parried Lena Blanke’s shot wide in the 47th. She also stopped shots in the 71st and 76th minutes.
“She kept them in the game,” Perry said of Conley. “We put a lot of good attempts on goal, and she’s a good keeper, man.”
East Carter authored its best start since 2010, but Russell moved on. The Lady Devils will host the champion of the 14th Region Tournament on Saturday. Estill County and Perry County Central met to determine that distinction after press time on Wednesday.
