MOREHEAD It was easy as an uncontested layup to determine why Boyd County is going to Saturday's girls 16th Region championship game.
Sophomore Jasmine Jordan's 34 points largely propelled the Lions in Friday's 57-53 win over Menifee County at Morehead State University's Johnson Arena.
Boyd County (20-11) goes for its sixth region title overall and its first since a three-peat from 2017-19.
Boyd County will meet Ashland, a 52-49 winner over two-time defending champion Russell, for the title at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“I wasn't really worried about scoring,” Jordan said.
Menifee County finished at 21-15. It was nevertheless a historic year for the Wildcats: Monday's 53-47 quarterfinal win over West Carter was the program's first since 1988.
Friday was also the end of Menifee County (21-15) senior Kelsie Woodard's career. And what a finale it was after she scored 24 points, which gave her 2,343 for her career and broke a school record her sister, 2016 alumna Ashton Woodard, who had 2,323, had held.
“Kelsie's unforgettable,” Menifee County coach Paul Ricker said. “She's done everything for this program. I think she leaves this program being the most successful player. (She's collected) a couple (61st District) championships, six straight trips to the region and made it to the semifinals.”
The Lions also dominated in rebounding (39-26) and points off turnovers (19 on Menifee County's 19 miscues, while the Wildcats had 15 on 16 Boyd County bobbles). Menifee County likewise won two categories: paint points, 26-24, and bench scoring, 11-4.
When Boyd County beat Menifee County, 63-56, Feb. 7 in Summit, Jordan scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while teammate Audrey Biggs added 23 points.
For much of Friday's first half, it seemed like public address announcer Chuck Rist repeated the same name every 30 seconds: “Jasmine Jordan.” With good reason: she bettered last month's scoring by intermission – 24 points on 9 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 at the free throw line.
Jordan's offensive rebounds were equally important; she had seven, which helped Boyd County to 16-5 in second-chance points. (The Lions finished with 20 to the Wildcats' nine.)
Boyd County's 2-1-2 full-court press bedeviled the Wildcats in the first half – Menifee County coughed up 12 turnovers. Credit Taylor Bartrum, who had five steals at the break and seven for the night.
“Taylor Bartrum, she played so hard in there,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “I just appreciate her effort out there.”
Boyd County's 2-3 zone was stout, too, especially in the second half.
“We ran it some early, and we kept letting them get behind us,” Fraley said. “We tried to come out in a little half-court trap, and we lost them a couple times behind us. We were going from that half-court trap into the 2-3.”
Menifee County hung around. Kylee Hall's 3 put the Wildcats up, 16-15 with 1:01 to go. Jordan's bucket put Boyd County ahead, 17-16.
Jordan's bucket with two seconds left gave the Lions a 35-30 halftime lead, and her four points in the third quarter's first 35 seconds helped push the advantage to 39-31.
Was that lead safe? Hardly.
Woodard's six points and Jaycee Gevedon's five helped close the lead to 43-42, and Menifee County took a 50-48 on Taylor Parks' layup and Shalyne Baker's free throw.
It was the Wildcats' last lead.
Boyd County's 7-0 run put the Lions ahead, 55-53, with 2:29 left, while Menifee County managed just three points and did not score the final 2:46.
“We went into a two minute stretch there, where (Boyd County) went into a little zone," Ricker said, “and we could not get the shots that we wanted.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 2-10 1-3 12 5
Opell 0-1 0-0 5 0
Jordan 14-20 6-7 11 34
Neese 0-8 0-0 3 0
Biggs 3-12 8-10 3 14
Stevens 0-1 1-3 0 1
Moore 0-1 0-0 2 0
Stewart 1-1 0-0 1 3
Team 2
TOTALS 20-54 16-23 39 57
FG Pct.: 37.0. FT Pct: 69.6. 3-point FG: 1-10 (Bartrum 0-2, Opell 0-1, Neese 0-6, Stewart 1-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
MENIFEE CO. FG FT REB TP
Gevedon 2-8 1-2 1 6
Parks 3-5 3-7 2 9
Harris 1-2 0-0 1 3
Wells 0-2 0-0 6 0
Woodard 8-14 8-8 7 24
Baker 1-7 4-6 4 6
Diehl 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hall 2-2 0-0 2 5
Team 3
TOTALS 17-40 16-23 26 53
FG Pct.: 42.5. FT Pct: 69.6. 3-point FG: 3-8 (Gevedon 1-5, Harris 1-1, Wells 0-1, Hall 1-1). PF: 18. Fouled out: Ke. Woodard. Turnovers: 19.
BOYD CO. 17 18 13 9 – 57
MENIFEE CO. 16 14 20 3 – 53